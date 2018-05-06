French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet for a joint news conference Tuesday in Paris, France.

PARIS – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday as part of his European tour, aiming to rally support from allies against Iran.

Netanyahu will hold talks with Macron in Paris after his visit to Berlin. The Israeli leader is focusing on the international nuclear deal with Iran as well as how to push Iranian forces out of Syria.

Netanyahu was a staunch opponent of the deal, and he welcomed the Trump administration’s decision last month to withdraw from it. Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China, which also signed the agreement, have said they want to preserve it.

Macron insists on maintaining a dialogue with Iran. He has said France would continue to work with the existing deal, which it considers the best way to control the country’s nuclear advancement.

Iran informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday that it would increase its nuclear enrichment capacity within the limits set by the 2015 agreement.

French officials have said Macron will also discuss the Palestinian territories. European countries have voiced concerns over Israel’s use of live fire last month during Palestinian protests along the Gaza border with Israel, including Macron, who condemned Israel’s “heinous acts.”

Netanyahu and Macron will cap the day with a visit to an exhibit on Israeli innovations as part of events commemorating the 70th anniversary of Israel’s founding.

This visit will inaugurate the French part of the joint “France-Israel Season,” a series of cultural events that lasts 6 months. The initiative was planned in 2013 under Macron’s predecessor.

A group of pro-Palestinians associations have demanded the events be canceled. They have called for a street protest Tuesday in front of the exhibition site to denounce Israel’s “war crimes.”

