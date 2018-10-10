VANCOUVER, Wash. – A Washington man's truck was set on fire after he left it it parked overnight at a local bar. Why? He says his Trump bumper stickers are the reason.

After having some drinks Sunday night, Johnny Mackay decided to leave his truck outside the Garage Bar and Grille in Vancouver, just north of Portland.

The truck has two bumper stickers that show support for President Donald Trump. One read "TRUMP 2020" and the second "TRUMP: KEEP AMERICA GREAT."

But when Mackay returned early Monday, he found the truck torched.

The truck was "completely melted" and a light bar on top was "liquefied," the Vancouver man said.

"It took me by surprise," Mackay added. "It blew me away."

Mackay is confident the fire was intentional. When he found his burned truck, he also saw "Trump" spray painted on the side.

According to KOIN News, a neighbor of the bar ran outside when he heard an explosion and began filming. Mackay hopes cellphone and surveillance video will lead investigators to the suspect.

"I feel violated," he said.

Mackay said he did not even vote for Trump, but he supports him now because he is president. Regardless, Mackay says that shouldn't matter.

"Maybe he wasn't the guy you voted for or maybe he wasn't who you wanted in office, but now he is," Mackay said. "People just need to relax."

Contributing: Ryan Miller, USA TODAY.

