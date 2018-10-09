Last update: 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 10. Next update: Monday, by noon ET.

Hurricane Florence could make a mess of air travel in the U.S. later this week.

Though some uncertainty remained about the exact track Florence would take, it looked increasingly likely that the storm could make landfall along the mid-Atlantic coast by Friday.

FLIGHT TRACKER: Is your flight on time?

USA TODAY WEATHER: Hurricane Florence driving 'life threatening' conditions toward East Coast

Aside from the possibility of disrupting flights at airports along the coast, Florence could also disrupt flights in interior cities depending how the storm tracks after coming ashore.

Already, one big airline has enacted a flexible rebooking policy for fliers ticketed to fly to some airports expected to be in Florence’s path.

30 COOL AVIATION PICS: Planespotting, seaplanes, salmon flights & more (story continues below)

June's #avgeek photo gallery

Southwest will let customers flying though six airports in the Carolinas and Virginia later this week to make one change to their tickets without paying extra. Technically, Southwest never charges change fees on any of its ticket, but the waiver for Florence also allows eligible customers to make a change without paying a recalculated fare.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

It’s likely all other big U.S. carriers will roll out similar policies as the expected track for Florence solidifies.

American will be one of those. The world's biggest airline said on Monday morning that's monitoring three different tropical systems -- Florence as well as Isaac and Oliva, which appeared likely to affect Hawaii.

As for Florence, American said at 10:25 a.m. ET that "is in the process of posting waivers for Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Olivia." The carrier added that its Florence waiver policy "will cover 25 airports – including our Charlotte hub."

Delta said on Sunday that it's "keeping an eye" on the storm, though the Atlanta-based company did not say if or when it might issue its own waivers.

USA TODAY TRAVEL: Hurricane Florence scatters East Coast-based cruise ships

This map shows the projected path for Hurricane Florence as issued by the National Hurricane Center on Sept. 10, 2018.

National Hurricane Center

30 (MORE) COOL AVIATION PICS: Virgin, 727s, 'Star Wars' Dreamliners and more

October's #avgeek photo gallery

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com