WASHINGTON — House Republican leaders on Thursday pulled a Trump-backed immigration bill just hours before lawmakers were supposed to vote on it, as it became clear the bill did not have the votes to pass.

Two House leadership aides confirmed that leaders planned to reschedule the vote on the bill for Friday in order to allow more time to gather support for the measure.

The bill, pushed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, was intended to be a compromise between the two party’s warring factions.

The decision to pull the bill came as a separate, more conservative immigration measure went down in the House, 193-231.

“If members need more time to ask questions to make sure they fully understand bill, we understand it was just brought Tuesday I’m OK with postponing the vote for a day but not any longer," said Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla. Curbelo, a moderate, is a co-sponsor of the legislation.

"The more members understand this bill the more comfortable they will become with it," he continued.

Trump backed both bills, although he was tepid and uneven in his support of the Ryan measure. On Thursday morning, the president suggested in a tweet that the House immigration votes were a waste of time because neither measure could pass the Senate — a statement that further undercut the Ryan bill, instead of serving as a persuasive closing argument.

At a news conference before the votes, Ryan seemed resigned to watching both bills die despite weeks of tense, fraught negotiations between two warring factions in his conference.

The votes had been scheduled to thwart a rebellion by GOP moderates who had teamed up with Democrats in pushing a procedural effort that would bring up a series of bills for a vote with the legislation that got the most votes passing, that was likely to be a bipartisan bill. The effort undercut Ryan and his leadership team who scrambled to bring together Republicans on a compromise bill instead.

Under Ryan's bill, an estimated 1.8 million "Dreamers" would be able to apply for “nonimmigrant status”– essentially a conditional visa – if they meet certain conditions. If the "Dreamers" win that nonimmigrant status, then after six years, they would be able to apply for a green card, which will set them on the path to eventual citizenship.

The Ryan bill would also leave in place current immigration provisions that allow adult U.S. citizens to apply for green cards for their parents, and there are no limits on how many people can receive that legal immigration status.

To appease conservatives, the Ryan measure would end a diversity lottery program and limit family-based immigration. The visas from those two programs would be used for the Dreamers and then dry up. The bill also includes more than $23 billion in funding for Trump's proposed border wall and other beefed up enforcement measures.

Overall, the GOP proposal adheres closely to the "four pillars" that Trump has demanded as part of any immigration deal. But even after weeks of negotiations — and a push from the administration — the bill did not have enough backing to pass.

Members of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus who had been in the room during closed-door negotiatons were leaning against the measure.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chair of the Freedom Caucus, told reporters Thursday morning that conservatives were most concerned about the protections for “Dreamer” parents, lack of mandatory e-verify - which checks that employees can work in the U.S Meadows said conservatives also had overall concerns that third area is “really failures of the past, there is a believe that we will give amnesty and not do border security.”

Meadows said he did not believe there was enough time before Thursday afternoon’s vote to tweak the bill and get support.

Because no Democrats are expected to vote for the measure Ryan can only lose about 20 of his GOP members in order for the bill to pass. Some moderates have expressed concern about the measure and there are roughly three dozen House Freedom Caucus members.

