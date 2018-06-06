WASHINGTON — Democratic Hispanic lawmakers called for creation of an independent commission Wednesday to investigate the number of deaths in Puerto Rico linked to Hurricane Maria and review the federal government’s response to the disaster.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., said the members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus plan to introduce a measure next week that would require Congress to set up a bipartisan commission similar to the panel created after 9/11. The commission would also evaluate the response of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the disaster and review the agency’s readiness for future disasters.

“I expect that once all the information is brought to light we will find our government’s inadequate response to Maria constitutes a stain on the moral conscience of our nation," Velazquez said. “This should never have happened. But for it to never happen again, we need the facts."

Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory last September leaving the island without power and some families without food and water. Federal officials have reported 64 deaths, but a recent Harvard study put that death toll at more than 4,600 sparking outrage among lawmakers and advocates.

“We many never know the true number of deaths," Velazquez said.

Democrats have also complained the administration has been slow to respond to the disasters in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“What we saw in Puerto Rico was absolutely a failure to perform," said Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

Thompson, who has visited the island, said 15,000 people are still without power, which he called “totally unacceptable.’’

He said the administration's under count of deaths may be an effort to downplay the impact of the disaster. He said the Government Accountability Office — at his request and that of Velazquez — will look into how the deaths were counted.

“The lights are on in Texas. The lights are on in Florida,’’ he said referring to recovery efforts in those states after last year's Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. “But somehow they’re not on in Puerto Rico. We need to find out why… This commission gives us the opportunity to get to the facts.”

Earlier this week, a court ordered officials in Puerto Rico to release information, including death certificates, according to the Associated Press.

Federal officials have defended their response, saying they sent thousands of emergency workers to the island and shipped goods, including foods and supplies. They say restoring power has been hampered by the poor condition of the electrical system in Puerto Rico before the storm hit.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the government responded to the storm with the largest FEMA effort in history.

"We have been supportive of (Puerto Rico) Gov. Rosello's efforts to ensure full accounting and transparency, and those who have suffered from this tragedy deserve nothing less," she said last week.

Democratic lawmakers concede it will be a challenge to move the legislation in a GOP-controlled Congress, but said they hope there will also be public pressure.

“It is important that we use everything, the bully pulpit that we have here to raise (awareness about) how inadequate and how the Trump administration neglected and failed fellow citizens in Puerto Rico,’’ Velazquez said.

Rep. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y., said he expects some Republicans will see the need for a commission particularly after the rising death tolls.

“They’ve got to be alarmed themselves…," he said. “If that’s anywhere near the correct number it’s a total indifference shown by the federal government.”

Contributing: John Bacon

