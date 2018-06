Take a look at the tallest hotels for top U.S. brands The Wyndham Grand Manama in Bahrain is the tallest of its brand internationally at 49 floors and 643 feet. 01 / 58 The Wyndham Grand Manama in Bahrain is the tallest of its brand internationally at 49 floors and 643 feet. 01 / 58

USA TODAY asked the major hotel companies in the world to provide a list of its tallest hotels among each of its brands, both in the USA and internationally.

Most of the tallest hotels overseas are in Asian markets that the companies are aggressively targeting because of their increased popularity among business travelers.

Here are a few examples:

InterContinental Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, China, is the tallest in the brand internationally at 1,476 feet and 82 floors. InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is the tallest of its brand in the USA at 1,100 feet and 73 floors.

The Conrad Xiamen in China is the tallest of its brand internationally at 984 feet and 55 floors. The Conrad Miami is the tallest domestically at 36 floors.

The Park Hyatt Shanghai is the tallest of its brand internationally at 1,614 feet and 93 floors. The Park Hyatt New York is the tallest of its brand domestically at 1,005 feet and 75 floors.

The Wyndham Grand Manama in Bahrain is the tallest of its brand internationally at 643 feet and 49 floors. Domestically, Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront is the tallest of the brand at 41 floors.

See each brand’s tallest properties in the photo gallery above.

