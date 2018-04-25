WASHINGTON - Former President George H.W. Bush became somewhat of a presidential-style icon for his fun, colorful socks that he often wore during public outings.

“I’m a self-proclaimed sock man," Bush once said in an email from the Republican National Committee. "The louder, the brighter, the crazier the pattern - the better.”

In 2015, the GOP famously sold colorful-striped "George H.W. Bush socks."

His socks even honored his wife. Bush wore book-themed socks to Barbara Bush's funeral to celebrate her commitment to literacy. His wife of 73 years, Bush died April 17 at 92 years old, after choosing to forgo further medical treatment after a series of hospitalizations.

Former President George H.W. Bush, and his son, former President George W. Bush, leave St. Martin's Episcopal Church following the funeral of Barbara Bush in Houston.

He followed suit on Friday, passing away just months after his wife at the age of 94.

But that wasn't the first time Bush used his foot-wear to make a statement. From American flags to Superman, here are some of Bush's iconic sock looks throughout the years.

Down Syndrome Awareness

Yesterday I was inspired by my friend John Cronin to wear these beauties from @JohnsCrazySocks marking World Down Syndrome Day. A great sock supporting a wonderful cause. #johnscrazysocks #worlddownsyndromeday #happiness #downsyndrome pic.twitter.com/3ulu8ORsta — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) March 22, 2018

Voting Day

Encouraging my fellow Texans to do your civic duty by early voting today. Election Day is next Tuesday the 6th. While I am at it, this very proud grandfather will also put in a plug for @georgepbush for Texas Land Commissioner. A good man doing a great job. pic.twitter.com/qqTao47iaO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) March 2, 2018

Socks with his face

How did George HW Bush ever convince America that he was boring? The man has socks featuring his face. h/t @pagelav pic.twitter.com/65ERTRJS9J — DavidKenner (@DavidKenner) December 4, 2013

American flag

Lest not forget George HW Bush's famous admission, "I'm a sock man" @WillieGeist Well folks, that he is: pic.twitter.com/sjiraMd9ao — Ashley Codianni (@AshleyCodianni) April 18, 2013

Western-themed

Enjoyed my annual lunch with President and Mrs. Bush in Maine. Envious of his "western cactus"-themed socks.#sockswag pic.twitter.com/nXJV2DGnnj — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 5, 2013

Classic stripes

The ageless @BarbraStreisand & James Brolin before her fantastic Houston show. "Babs" was more gracious about my singing advice than "Bar". pic.twitter.com/it0HSqp6FW — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) November 28, 2016

Becoming an honorary member of the @BlueAngels in Houston last week. God bless all who serve. pic.twitter.com/oo4GLJNuQQ — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) January 16, 2014

Former President George H. W. Bush wears red striped socks as he sits in a wheelchair during an event in the East Room at the White House, July 15, 2013 in Washington, D.C. Bush joined President Obama in hosting the event to honor the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award winner.

The Houston Texans

Properly attired for my meeting with new @HoustonTexans head coach Bill O'Brien. #socksupdate pic.twitter.com/jHMO4vcm9i — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) January 15, 2014

Superman

Some may wonder what a self proclaimed sock man wears on his 89th bday. I think he's as super as the socks. #41s89th pic.twitter.com/eYoK3LJSOy — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 12, 2013

Mixed patterns

Happiest of birthdays to my dear Gampy. Mila's little feet on Gamp's colorful socks..sweet socks to fill. #41s89th pic.twitter.com/25DX8FOqD9 — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 12, 2013

