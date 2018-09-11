Save on upgrades for your holiday.

Lodge / Philips

Happy Friday! After a stressful workweek, I think we all need a little break—preferably a shopping break. Each and every day Amazon has amazing deals and price drops on products you were probably going to buy anyways. To make sure you're getting a good deal on a great product, we vet these deals with price tracking and product comparisons. Today, we found a bunch of sales on products that are perfect for the upcoming holidays.

1. A robot vacuum to do your dirty work

Take one chore off your to-do list.

Ecovacs

There's so much to do during the holidays. You have to go gift shopping, prepare copious amounts of food, and deal with the impending snow. The last thing you want to worry about is when you'll have time to vacuum your home before guests arrive. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to keep your floors nice and tidy in between deeper cleanings and will save you during the holidays.

The Ecovacs Deebot 601 is an upgrade version of the N79S, which we loved during our testing. We found that it had above average dirt pickup and rarely got stuck. Plus, it has the bonus of Alexa-connectivity and smart capabilities, so you can start cleaning remotely from your phone when you forgot that Uncle Frank and Aunt Lucy were coming early. Right now, you can knock off an extra $20 off its sale price with the code "GHPOSR98."

Get the Ecovacs Deebot 601 for $179.98 (Save $80) with the code "GHPOSR98"

2. Single-serving cast iron pans for dessert

Take your Thanksgiving dessert up a notch.

Lodge

Want to really impress your guests on Thanksgiving? Make adorable individual appetizers or desserts in Pinterest-worthy mini cast iron skillets. Lodge makes the best cast iron cookware out there. It lasts a lifetime, comes preseasoned, and is always very affordable. Right now, you can get these adorable mini skillets for just under $5. It's just $1 more than the lowest price we've ever seen and is still a great price to add some pizazz to your next dinner party.

Get the Lodge 3.75-inch Cast Iron Mini Skillet for $4.69 (Save $1.56)

3. A roasting rack for Thanksgiving turkey

Make sure your bird is perfect this Turkey Day.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

Thanksgiving is coming. If you're a first-timer (or seasoned professional), you're going to want the best roasting pan money can buy, so you can get perfectly cooked turkey on your first try. This one from Circulon is the best affordable roasting pan we've ever tested, which is perfect for those of us who don't want to destroy the bird but also don't want to spend too much money. We loved this pan because it worked just as well as some of the more expensive models, but the nonstick surface may need to be replaced within a few years. Right now, you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Circulon Roaster with U-Rack for $32.50 (Save $7.49)

4. Light strips to set the holiday mood

Glow your home green and red during the holidays.

Philips

Smart bulbs are good for saving energy, but smart light strips can add the ambiance. These ones from Philips let you change the color to set the mood from your phone, are easy to install, and work with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. You can also set them up in a low lighted area to add some additional light to your home. Imagine them glowing a cool blue, red, or green to bring in the spirit of the holiday. Although we haven't tested these strips, we gave their smart bulb starter kit counterpart our Best Smart Bulb award and we're sure these strips will work just as well. Right now, you can get them for their lowest price.

Get the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Plus for $59.99 (Save $30)

5. An SD card for all of your family photos

Don't run out of memory while snapping pics for your holiday cards.

SanDisk

With family coming through, you're probably going to want to take a lot of photos to capture memories and whatnot. If you choose to snap your pics using a camera instead of your phone, you might want to get a new SD card so you don't run out of memory while capturing precious moments. Right now, you can get a SanDisk 32GB Ultra SD card for less than $10. SanDisk makes the best SD cards we've ever tested and the Ultra is perfect for compact-to-midrange point-and-shoot digital cameras.

Get the SanDisk 32GB Ultra SD Card for $9.95 (Save $2.08)

