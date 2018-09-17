This Monday, Amazon's got great deals on home good, clothing, and commuter must-haves.

Amazon has loads of "deals" every day, but I put that word in quotes for a reason. A lot of the time, these so-called discounts are falsified to look more enticing than they really are. Whether the list price has been jacked up to the original MSPR even though an item typically sells for just a couple bucks more than the discount, or the product is actually total garbage and has been made to look appealing through fake 4- and 5-star reviews, the Gold Box is a freaking minefield of fake deals and bargains on bad products.

Thankfully for you, I happen to be really good at sniffing out disastrous deals and pinpointing those you should actually pay attention to. I use a suite of tools like price trackers and review verifiers (here's a more detailed look at how I find deals). I also rely on the expertise of my coworkers, who relentlessly test out all sorts of products to find out which ones actually deliver on what they promise, so I can be 100% confident that the products I find on sale are actually worth your time. As we often say here at Reviewed, there is no such thing as a good deal on a bad product, so let's get into the top five deals you can find today.

1. The best affordable bed sheets

Sleep soundly on soft sheets that didn't cost too much.

We recently tested all the top-selling bed sheets and found that Mellanni makes the best budget option. Not only did our tester find them to be as luxurious as more expensive sheets, but they were among he most comfortable and softest of everything she tried. One of the other benefits of these sheets is that they come in nearly 40 different colors, and the regular price is only $30. So if you don't want white sheets, you can spend a little more for a color your'll love. The gray sheet set is $5 less than usual too, if you want some sort of color at a discount.

Get the Mellanni Queen Bedsheet Set in White for $19.97 (Save $10)

2. The best Echo for your kitchen

Get more from Alexa with a smart display.

A smart assistant can be useful in any room, but if you spend a lot of time in your kitchen, we recommend the Echo Show. Not only can it display timers and measurement conversions while you cook, but you can pull up recipes and make video calls to your loved ones (they just need the Alexa app or an Echo with a display).

At its usual price of $230, the Show is definitely on the expensive side, but it goes on sale from time to time, and right now it's back down to the lowest price we've ever seen. The one caveat here is that the black version is out of stock, so you can only get it in white. The smaller Echo Spot is also discounted right now, in black only. Refurbished models are selling for $89.99, $30 less than if you were to get one new.

Get the Amazon Echo Show in White for $129.99 (Save $100)

3. The best affordable robot vacuum

Who doesn't want extra help with chores?

If you don't have a robot vacuum yet, what the heck are you waiting for? If it's a sale, then your wait is over. We test a lot of robot vacuums here in our labs (we even have an obstacle course for them!) and Eufy has traditionally always made top-quality models with an affordable price tag. Right now, you can get the best affordable robot vacuum we've ever tested for $30 off (or $20 off if you want white) by clipping the on-page coupon before you add it to your cart.

The original RoboVac 11 was our top pick for affordable models for a long time. Its second generation model, the 11+, left a little to be desired in its suction power. But they solved all their issues with the newest version, the 11S. Plus, the S stands for "slim" and it really does get into more places than ints predecessors. Our test also found that it picked up more dirt than more expensive iRobot models.

Get the Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum for $189.99 (Save $30)

4. One of the best travel mugs for your commute

Skip the coffee shop lines and enjoy home-brewed coffee on your commute.

As the temperatures start to drop, there's a collective shift from iced back to hot coffee. This is a great opportunity to cut ties with your coffee shop habit and start bringing your own brew to work. Of all the travel mugs we tested, Contigo was one of the top performers. It kept a drink piping hot for the entirety of an 8-hour drive, so it'll definitely get you to work. There are other colors, some of which are discounted as well, but the stainless steel is a classic look and the most affordable option.

Get the Contigo Autoseal West Loop 20 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $13.60 (Save $14.15)

5. All sorts of discounts on Levi's and Dockers clothing and accessories

Save up to 50% on high-quality clothes that will last.

Levi's is one of the oldest clothing brands in America, and with 165 years of experience making denim clothes, it's no surprise they're still such a strong presence. Right now, you can find savings up to 50% on select Levi's clothing and accessories on Amazon (and Dockers too). Both brands have solid reputations for well-made clothing that lasts, and getting them at sale prices makes them even better.

I first looked to see if they had my favorite jeans, Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans. They typically cost $70+ new, and I found a pair in my size for $40! You will find that not every color is on sale in every style or size, but odds are that you can find something that suits your style at a discount. It is a Deal of the Day, so expect options to run out as the day goes on.

Check out the Levi's and Dockers Deal of the Day to save up to 50%

