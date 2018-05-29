A fast-moving lava flow appears to have destroyed at least 12 more homes on Hawaii’s Big Island as lava fountains blast more than 200 feet into the air, authorities said.

The flow near the Leilani Estates neighborhood about 35 miles from Hilo had already destroyed at least 82 structures, including 41 homes, since it began early this month, and at least a dozen more are believed to have been destroyed Sunday and Monday night, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure advances up a residential street in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 27, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Lava from the volcano also flowed to a geothermal power plant today raising fears that toxic gas could be released if wells are breached by lava.

They were still awaiting official confirmation because the area is so dangerous. The flow also appeared to have cut off access to a geothermal electricity plant, which has been evacuated.

“The fissure is feeding a fast-moving 'pahoehoe' flow that is moving north down Nohea Street north of Leilani Street,” the USGS announced late Monday, Hawaii time. The lava also was approaching Highway 132, Pahoa Village Road, prompting that road's closure near Lava Tree State Park.

Thousands of residents remain evacuated from the area because of the unpredictable flow and noxious gases. The specific location of the homes destroyed by the lava flows Sunday and Monday wasn't immediately made public.

And early Tuesday, a small explosion shook the nearby summit of Kilauea, the volcano that has been feeding the lava flow. The National Weather Service recorded an ash plume reaching nearly three miles high, and authorities warned of ash fall in the area, although they said there was no risk of a tsunami.

Pahoehoe is a type of lava flow that looks like thick syrup or ropes; other flows have been a'a', which is more of a cinder.

The Puna Geothermal Venture power plant sits in the jungle near the lava flows running through the Leilani Estates neighborhood. Area residents worried the geothermal plant would be damaged by the lava, setting ablaze the liquid used to transfer heat energy to the generators.

Authorities said there also continues to be no problem posed by the lava flow onto the grounds of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant, which generates electricity through a series of wells bored onto the warm ground. The lava flow on Tuesday cut off the plant's access road but the area had been evacuated safety, officials said.

Area residents had worried a flammable liquid called pentane used to help turn turbines could explode or release dangerous gas, but the majority of it has been removed from the site and the wells are being capped.

Ash fall is the greatest threat to the largest number of Big Island residents, along with the volcanic gas known as "vog," and "laze," which is hydrochloric acid steam that pours into the air along with fine particles of glass when hot lava hits seawater.

Authorities have been trying to persuade residents to wear filter masks to protect them from ash fall and to avoid areas where vog and laze may be present.

A community meeting is set for Wednesday to discuss the vog and ash issues affecting the downwind Kau region of the island, between Hilo and the resort area of Kona.

A new fissure eruption within Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii, USA on May 27, 2018.

But the continued lava flows — another one broke out Tuesday morning near Kahukai Road and ran across Pohoiki Road — are raising concerns about how residents will evacuate if they cross key roads and cut off communities from grocery stores, schools and escape routes.

Three rural highways serve as evacuation routes for roughly 5,000 residents living near the erupting lava fissures. One is completely blocked and another remains open only to local residents — for now.

The biggest concern is the third exit route: Highway 130, a main connector road that runs from north to south through the region. Several large cracks have formed in the road because of magma disrupting earth as it travels downslope underground. Nine metal plates have been installed over the cracks to maintain access.

Transportation workers will reinforce the metal plates, fill in the cracks with aggregate material and use heat-resistant, steel reinforced plates if needed.

A crack stretches across Pohoiki Road near the Leilani Estates neighborhood. Other cracks are too wide to jump across, and some are filled with lava.

