H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall of some of its frozen desserts because the products could contain pieces of metal.
The company issued the recall on Wednesday for nearly 20 products because broken metal was found in processing equipment during "routine maintenance." The company is recalling certain flavors and containers of EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice creams, as well as its Creamy Creations sherbets, according to a statement.
The products in question had been distributed to stores in Texas and Mexico, according to the statement, and all affected products have been removed from store shelves.
Customers who purchased the products in question can return them to the store for a full refund. Those with questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at (855) 432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
No injuries have been reported from the product issues, company officials said.
More: Taytulla birth control packaging error could lead to accidental pregnancy; recall issued
More: Hormel recalls 220,000 pounds of Spam over metal contamination fears
More: Fiat Chrysler warns 4.8M Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram owners to not use cruise control
The voluntary recall impacts the following products:
- EconoMax Neopolitan ( UPC 4122092736), four quarts, best by dates June 1, 2019 through June 23, 2019
- EconoMax Neopolitan (UPC 4122092733), 56 ounces, best by date June 24, 2019
- EconoMax Vanilla (UPC 4122092734), four quarts, best by dates May 24, 2019 through June 17, 2019
- EconoMax Vanilla (UPC 4122092731), 56 ounces, best by dates May 26 through May 27
- Hill Country Fare Chocolate (UPC 4122090944), 4.5 quarts, best by date June 24, 2019
- Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream (UPC 4122092215), 56 ounces, best by dates May 27, 2019 through May 28, 2019
- Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel (UPC 4122090946), 4.5 quarts, best by dates June 7, 2019 through June 8, 2019
- Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (UPC 4122090943), 4.5 quarts, best by dates June 3, 2019 through June 22, 2019
- Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (UPC 4122092212), 56 ounces, best by date June 25, 2019
- Hill Country Fare Neopolitan [Mexico] (UPC 4122010102), 4.5 quarts, best by dates June 17, 2019 through June 18, 2019
- Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel (UPC 4122090947), 4.5 quarts, best by dates June 8, 2019 through June 9, 2019
- Hill Country Fare Vanilla (UPC 4122090942), 4.5 quarts, best by dates June 6, 2019 through June 7, 2019
- HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet (UPC 4122083898), quart, best by date Dec. 22, 2018
- HEB CC Lime Sherbet (UPC 4122034607), quart, best by dates Nov. 19, 2018 through Nov. 20, 2018
- HEB CC NSA Orange Sherbet (UPC 4122083895), quart, best by date Nov. 28, 2018
- HEB CC NSA Strawberry Sherbet (UPC 4122083894), quart, best by dates Nov. 27, 2018 through Nov. 28, 2018
- HEB CC Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl (UPC 4122083897), quart, best by dates Dec. 10, 2018 through Dec. 11, 2018
- HEB CC Rainbow Sherbet (UPC 4122097260), quart, best by dates Dec. 11, 2018 through Dec. 12, 2018
- HEB CC Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl (UPC 4122083896), quart, best by dates Nov. 26, 2018 through Nov. 27, 2018.