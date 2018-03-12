President George H.W. Bush's body to remain in state at Capitol

Former president George H.W. Bush's body will remain in state at the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday a day after lawmakers paid tribute to the nation's 41st president. Bush, who died late Friday in Houston at age 94 after a battle with vascular Parkinsonism, arrived in Washington for the final time Monday aboard the blue-and-white presidential jet that serves as Air Force One. Members of Bush’s family, including former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, watched silently as Bush’s coffin was lifted from the jet and carried to the black hearse that took him to the Capitol. Late Monday, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump went to the U.S. Capitol and paid their respect, with the president calling Bush's legacy "a life that exemplified what is truly great about America." The public will be able to pay their respects starting at 7:30 p.m. and all of Tuesday until his funeral service on Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

CIA chief to brief senators on Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying

CIA director Gina Haspel is headed to Capitol Hill to brief Senate leaders Tuesday on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as senators weigh their next steps in possibly punishing the longtime Middle East ally over the killing. Senators from both parties were upset that Haspel was not part of a recent closed-door session with top administration officials about Khashoggi’s death and the U.S. response. Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two months ago. The journalist, who had lived for a time in the U.S. and wrote for The Washington Post, had been critical of the Saudi regime.

Wisconsin GOP rushes to limit power from incoming Dems

Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin are seeking to limit voter turnout and want to take away key powers from the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general before GOP Gov. Scott Walker leaves office in January. The sweeping plan – to be taken up Tuesday – would remove Gov.-elect Tony Evers' power to approve major actions by Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul and give that authority to Republican lawmakers. The state Senate and General Assembly are expected to meet Tuesday to pass at least parts of the plan. among the proposals are ones to limit the governor's powers, weaken the attorney general and restrict early voting to two weeks before an election. Currently, some communities provide as many as six weeks of early voting.

Vote set for Seattle NHL expansion bid

Seattle could become the National Hockey League's 32nd team if the city's expansion bid is approved by the league's Board of Governors on Tuesday. After the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights last year, approval seems all but certain, especially since the Seattle ownership group will pay an expansion fee of $650 million — 30 percent more than the $500 million paid by Vegas. Adding Seattle, which would begin play in 2020 or 2021, would have the benefit of giving the leagues' two conferences 16 teams each. But the NHL has not ruled out expanding beyond 32 teams: Houston, Quebec City and Toronto have all been touted as possible NHL cities.

SpaceX launching with 36,000 worms on board

The Falcon 9 rocket is blasting off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Tuesday, and it will be carrying thousands of worms to study muscle loss. How worms react in space could be key to figuring out ways to keep humans healthy on long space trips to Mars and beyond. Spaceflight poses many hazards to people, one of the most prevalent being muscle weakening. In fact, astronauts in space for six months or longer can lose up to 40 percent of their muscle mass. By taking worms out to space, scientists might also find clues for treatments for earthbound diseases such as muscular dystrophy and diabetes.

Contributing: Associated Press

