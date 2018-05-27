This photo provided by the office of former President George H.W. Bush, shows Bush posing with veterans during the monthly pancake breakfast at the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport, Maine, on May 26, 2018.

Former president George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday, according to his spokesman Jim McGrath.

The former chief executive was taken to Southern Maine Health Care after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue, McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. ET. Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days for observation. McGrath tweeted that Bush, the nation's 41st president, was "awake and alert, and not in any discomfort."

Bush, 93, was hospitalized for an infection in Houston the day after the funeral for his wife of 73 years. Barbara Bush died April 17 at the age of 92 and was buried at the Bush presidential library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

The former president recovered from his health problems enough to return to his family's vacation spot on the coast of Maine on May 20. Bush, also a former vice president and head of the CIA, has visited Walker's Point every summer since his childhood, except when he was serving as a Navy pilot in World War II.

The cluster of stone and wooden buildings built on Walker's Point juts into the Atlantic Ocean in Kennebunkport. It's a regular spot for tourists on sightseeing boats and buses hoping to get a glimpse of the famous political family, which also includes former president George W. Bush and former Florida governor Jeb Bush.

On Saturday, the elder Bush attended a pancake breakfast at an American Legion post in Kennebunkport. He had been scheduled to attend a Memorial Day parade in the town Monday.

Bush, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections, uses a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility. He has been hospitalized several times in recent years for respiratory problems.

