A gay valedictorian was told he couldn't speak at his high school graduation because the local Catholic diocese disagreed with the content of his speech.

Rather, Christian Bales, 18, gave his speech on a megaphone outside the ceremony Friday. His words focused on the activism of young people, including a reference to the students from Parkland, Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School calling for an end to gun violence.

"I didn't think it was very polarizing. It was, like, about empowerment through youth," Bales told LEX 18, an NBC affiliate in Lexington, Kent.

But the Catholic Diocese of Covington, Ky., disagreed, nixing Bales' speech and that of student council president Katherine Frantz just hours before the ceremony. Bales' mother Gillian Marksberry said both her son and Frantz thought their speeches were approved.

But in a call Friday morning, Holy Cross High School Principal Mike Holtz explained an emergency meeting ended with both speeches getting removed for being inappropriate for the ceremony, Marksberry told WCPO.

Read more: Valedictorian goes off script, so the school cut his mic

Graduation: Navy graduates deride 'physical coward' Trump ahead of Academy commencement address

Robots: Robot fills in for Alabama high school senior too sick to attend graduation

Marksberry recalled Holtz saying the speeches were "aggressive, angry, confrontational," reports WCPO.

Holtz and the Diocese of Covington did not respond to requests for comment.

Tim Fitzgerald, spokesman for the Diocese of Covington, explained it this way to LEX 18:

"School officials and representatives of the Diocese of Covington reserve the right to review and approve all student speeches to be presented in public at high school graduations. All speeches must be submitted in a timely manner.The student speeches for the Holy Cross High School graduation were not submitted for review before the deadline. When the proposed speeches were received, they were found to contain elements that were political and inconsistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church."

Graduation programs were reprinted without mention of the two speeches, reports the New York Times.

Frantz told the Times her speech was deemed "too personal."

#OrangeCaps: Parkland survivor David Hogg: Wear #OrangeCaps at graduation for gun control

Cheering: Parents could be fined $1,030 for cheering at this South Carolina high school graduation

"I have been taught that the Catholic Church is loving and is for all people. To have my faith and my beliefs put into question by the diocese was extremely insulting," Frantz wrote in an op-ed for The River City News.

Bales is openly gay and gender non-conforming, reports WCPO. His prom attire included a floral jumpsuit and high heels, reports the Times. He told the Times and LEX 18 he's unsure if his sexuality played any role in the decision.

"I honestly have no idea because what I've been taught about the Catholic faith is that it's about love and tolerance and acceptance of all people," Bales told LEX 18.

After the ceremony, attendees circled around as both Bales and Frantz gave their speeches.

“It was very empowering,” he told the Times. “The people who were surrounding us were the ideal audience.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com