Gavin Newsom, California's Democratic candidate for governor, speaks with supporters inside a small campaign headquarters for state political leaders in Salinas, a few hours south of San Francisco.

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY

SALINAS, Calif. – The man who may be California’s next governor stands on a wooden box and grins.

He is 6-foot-3, so his head nearly hits the ceiling of a cramped room where supporters of local Democratic candidates from this agricultural region have gathered. He is sweating and hoarse, but his camera-ready looks, all pearly teeth and swept-back hair, beam.

Like a preacher facing his congregants, Gavin Newsom, 50 – San Francisco’s onetime mayor, the state’s lieutenant governor and tonight’s debate opponent for Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox – is hammering out his favorite secular homily.

“We rise and fall together, that’s the profound dream that is at risk not just in this country but as part of the California narrative,” Newsom booms. “There’s no Florida dream, there’s no Texas dream, no New Hampshire dream. There’s only the American Dream and the California dream.”

Hoots and applause erupt inside the humid room. But outside in the hot sun, a dozen supporters of President Donald Trump cringe at Newsom’s liberal vision.

“This is a socialist state, and it’s going to be more socialist with Newsom as governor. The state will be bankrupt,” says Bill Harris, 78, who wears a USS Porterfield hat from his Vietnam war days and holds a Believe in America sign. “But I’m in the minority now.”

Whoever runs this state come next month – polls suggest it is Newsom’s race to lose, with RealClearPolitics giving him a 19 percent lead while a Probolsky Research poll has his margin at 5 percent — will have to deal with a divided California that in many ways echoes the political chasm that has cracked open across this country.

And there is much at stake.

Ever since its gold rush-era founding as a state in 1850, California has exerted a gravitational force on the rest of the country. The state has mushroomed in the past century into a political, cultural and tech-fueled economic powerhouse.

California's gross domestic product of $2.7 trillion, anchored to technology, real estate and Hollywood, just passed that of the United Kingdom. It has foreshadowed cultural changes from smoking bans to gay marriage, from gun control to immigration.

But serious problems abound.

The state has a quarter of the nation's homeless, some 134,000 people. Rising income inequality is forcing some middle-class residents to sleep in cars and RVs.

A fight over precious water resources in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta pits proponents of salmon over thirsty farmers.

And a once-vaunted public school system is failing its students due to underfunding that many blame on Proposition 13, a hot-button issue that allows homeowners to keep property taxes low.

Not only will Newsom have to tackle these issues, he'll take on the anti-Trump administration mantle of outgoing California governor Jerry Brown, who helped right the state’s fiscal ship over the past eight years.

Brown has become a bulwark against so many Trump policies – issues such as immigration, health care and the environment – that the state is now engaged in dozens of lawsuits against the administration.

The two-time governor, who is 80, had nothing to lose in standing up to the White House. But it would be understandable if a younger governor with larger political ambitions held back. Played it safe. Advanced the career.

Not a chance, says Newsom.

“Trump is a real threat to democracy,” Newsom says during a later interview with USA TODAY at SCN Strategies in San Francisco, a consulting firm that has helped elect politicians such as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

“It’s not a time to be benign, you have to push back. We have the fifth largest economy in the world, and (Trump) will not have economic success without California thriving,” he says. “So we’ve earned a different status in terms of our role.”

California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newson, 50, stands outside the offices of his political consultants. Gubernatorial candidate Newsom hopes to be the first California Democrat to take over the statehouse from another Democrat, Gov. Jerry Brown, since the 1800s.

Martin E. Klimek, USA TODAY

Trump has relished using California and Newsom as political hay. In Montana, Trump told a crowd last month, “How about this clown in California who’s running for governor? He wants to open borders, and then he wants to give them health care, education, everything.”

Under Brown, California has aggressively defended the rights of its sanctuary cities to keep undocumented immigrants safe as the Trump administration has cracked down on illegal immigration, a policy Newsom says he’ll continue.

And Newsom himself has talked about establishing a state-funded single-payer health care system as the White House has worked to undo the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

Both stances have divided Californians along political lines and provided Trump with a wedge to hammer.

“Look, (Trump) is just like my kids, he’ll just blurt anything out, he’s not evolved in that respect,” Newsom says. “He has no impulse control, and that’s an ominous thing.”

Familiar with the 'real world'

Newsom is proud of his San Francisco roots, where he rose from privileged young businessman to thirtysomething mayor, who for a month in 2004 officiated same-sex weddings before the California Supreme Court halted the ceremonies.

But he is quick to insist that he can be a centrist leader for 40 million Californians who twice have sent Republican politicians, Richard Nixon and former governor Ronald Reagan, to the White House.

Meanwhile some of his opponents in this campaign on both sides of the aisle have said, in the context of the #MeToo movement, that Newsom isn't to be trusted with the affairs of state because of an incident in 2007.

As mayor, Newsom – then divorced from first wife Kimberly Guilfoyle, an ex-Fox News anchor who now is dating Donald Trump Jr. — had a relationship with his appointments secretary, Ruby Rippey Gibney, who was the wife of his friend and campaign manager, Alex Tourk.

Newsom has apologized for that transgression. Rippey Gibney said in a Facebook post earlier this year that, "Yes, I was a subordinate, but I was also a free-thinking, 33-(year)-old adult married woman & mother. ... I can’t blame anyone for my part in this ugly episode.”

When it comes to charges that "I don't understand how the real world works," the proudly wonky politician points out that his experience as a business owner – he and his wife, Jennifer Seibel Newsom, reported $1.3 million in 2016 income largely from their stake in a winery concern – reveals a “strong bias” toward free enterprise and economic development.

“You can just scan my tenure as mayor here and see my stance on sanctuary cities and gay marriage and decide one thing, or you can more stubbornly get under the hood and realize that I’m a passionate progressive who’s also very pragmatic,” he says. “I’m both.”

'My train stops in Sacramento'

It is difficult to survey Newsom and not see an aspiring presidential candidate.

His youth, looks and many-things-to-many-people pitch all recall a mix of Jack Kennedy’s Camelot and Bill Clinton’s Place Called Hope. Might not a successful stint in California’s governor’s mansion provide fuel for Newsom’s rocket to Pennsylvania Avenue?

The candidate just smiles and shakes his head.

“I have zero interest in endeavoring to do anything beyond being governor of California, and I mean that literally, not figuratively or naively,” he says, joking that he has no secret Project 1600 for a White House bid. “My train stops in Sacramento.”

California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom greets supporters at a campaign stop in Lafayette, just east of San Francisco.

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY

Some of his closest friends aren’t buying it.

“Gavin has always wanted to be either governor or president,” says Willie Brown, a former San Francisco mayor who served as Newsom’s political mentor, seeing to it that the scion of now retired state appeals court judge Bill Newsom moved swiftly through the ranks of city politics.

“He’s a liberal but not a flaming liberal, he’s progressive but not a Bernie Sanders progressive, and he’s pro-gay rights and a Black Lives Matter advocate, he straddles them all,” says Brown.

Jack Citrin, a longtime state politics observer and political science professor at the University of California at Berkeley, says it’s “natural for the governors of big states like California, New York and Texas to be a national candidate, so don’t rule it out. But he has to be a successful governor first.”

A reddish blue state

Although there’s a chance that California’s legislature come November would once again have a Democratic two-thirds "supermajority" in both houses, Newsom still will have to walk a tightrope in order to carve out a winning gubernatorial track record.

The state is so fractured (in 2016, 24 of 58 counties went for Trump) that tech venture capitalist Tim Draper almost got a measure on the ballot to break the state into three pieces.

A recently passed 12-cent gas tax aimed at collecting $5 billion to improve the state’s ailing transportation infrastructure is a particular flash point.

With gas prices in California already among the nation’s highest, some Democrats running for office this fall have joined Southern California Republicans in coming out for a proposition that would repeal the tax. Newsom counters that detractors to the tax “offer no alternate solutions of how to raise that money.”

Bill Harris protests the arrival of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom at a campaign stop in Salinas, California, an agricultural region that is home to many conservative voters.

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY

Some observers wonder if Newsom will be able to govern a fundamentally complicated state, where political sentiments run the gamut from capitalist conservatism to hippie communalism.

“Newsom is holding up California as if it’s some lab study of what America can be like, but it remains to be seen if the rest of the nation is ready for that,” says Bill Whalen, research fellow at the Stanford University’s Hoover Institute and a former speechwriter for Republican governor Pete Wilson.

California's political divides are deep, spanning the deeply conservative voters in the high desert northeast of Los Angeles, the Central Valley and the far north of the state, to the more liberal pockets in the major coastal cities.

“You can’t successfully govern this state from the extreme, and it’s hard to get elected if you’re not a centrist,” Miriam Pawel, author of “The Browns of California: The Family Dynasty That Transformed a State and Shaped a Nation.” “People don’t appreciate how big it is. California is like its own country.”

Tech billionaires will be accountable

While California may have forged its legend out of gold and agriculture, the state now is famous for being the hub of a lucrative if increasingly controversial technology boom. Innovation aside, tech has increased wealth gaps, raised prickly privacy concerns, failed to address hiring inequality issues, and has spawned a gig economy that finds people working multiple jobs without health insurance.

Newsom says he’s concerned about the growing “tech-lash,” which finds consumers and regulators talking about tamping back the power and expansionist nature of California companies such as Google and Apple.

“We’re the tip of the spear here,” he says. “These technologies can allow us to live together and prosper together, but they have the potential to magnify the disparities. That can hold us back ethically and morally, and if the social experiment that we represent fails, the California dream will no longer exist.”

California has the most billionaires of any state — 124 of them worth $538 billion, according to Forbes, with leading names including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle’s Larry Ellison — and Newsom wants them to get more involved in the fashion of his friend Marc Benioff.

Benioff is the founder of cloud software giant Salesforce, a philanthropist who has buttressed a local children’s hospital and recently bought Time magazine, and cajoled other billionaires to give away their money. He's also godfather to one of Newsom’s four children.

Newsom also says he’s eager to sit down with top tech leaders to discuss how some can use their corporate wealth to help solve state problems.

“Here’s a preview of a call I’m going to make to (Apple CEO) Tim Cook if I’m governor,” Newsom says, leaning forward on his elbows.

“I’m going to say, ‘Tim, let’s get together this week,’” he says. “’Congratulations, all these (corporate) tax cuts and repatriated (overseas) earnings present an extraordinary opportunity to make investments in your backyard, ones that address your fiduciary responsibilities to your shareholders but also recognize the broader, negative social issues that have been the unintended byproduct of your success.”

Newsom leans back and shrugs. “The answer is no until you ask,” he says.

“But I want to have these conversations.”

California's Democratic candidate for governor, Gavin Newsom (with his wife Jennifer to his right), stops in Berkeley, California, to help support the assembly bid of Buffy Wicks, who was an integral part of President Obama's grassroots electoral victory.

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY

Candidate Newsom’s conversations will continue for the coming weeks as he plies his big, blue Gavin for Governor bus up and down the Golden State.

In some pockets, such as Berkeley, he is hailed as a young, fresh face of a revitalized California, his rolled-up shirt sleeves and Zen-garden parted hair daring you to believe.

In others, such as Salinas, detractors line up to warn about dire days ahead.

But in that meeting room, up on that box, perspiration beaming off his forehead, Newsom seems to relish the quest for a prize that, in his private moments, he may even feel is his destiny.

First, he’s got an election to win. His running mate is a dream of California, an ideological beacon for the rest of the country.

That’s Newsom’s story at least, and he’s sticking with it.

“The sun doesn’t set in the west, it actually rises in the west,” he says, his cadence quickening. “California is America’s coming attraction, and we have a responsibility not just to push back but to assert a positive alternative. We don’t tolerate our diversity, we celebrate our diversity. It’s what makes California, and America, great.”

