"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade defended President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy Friday morning and said "these aren't our kids" when referring to migrant children being separated from their parents.

"We just can't let everybody in that wants to be here. And these are not — like it or not, these aren't our kids. Show them compassion, but it's not like he's doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas. These are people from another country," Kilmeade said.

Kilmeade claimed that regardless of who were in office, the president would have to address an influx of illegal immigrants trying to enter the United States.

However, as USA TODAY reported in May, the Border Patrol was on pace to catch 363,000 people trying to illegally cross the border in fiscal year 2018, which is lower than the total in seven out of the last 10 years, and far below the peak during the 2000s.

Kilmeade later addressed comments on his Fox News Radio show.

"All kids are important. All kids are special. What I'm just trying to say: In this country, when they come in, that as the president of the United States, you can only do so much for so many," Kilmeade said later.

"I didn’t mean to make it seem like children coming into the U.S. illegally are less important because they live in another country," Kilmeade added on Twitter.

Trump's "zero tolerance" policy — to prosecute criminally all immigrants entering the country illegally — separated more than 2,000 children from their parents at the U.S-Mexico border from April through May. Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that aims to end the separations but continue the "zero tolerance" policy.

