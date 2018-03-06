A 10-year-old's rendition of John Lennon's Imagine left the audience at Lakeside Elementary School, and then millions, SHOOK.

As a mom of two performing arts students who's seen her share of elementary school talent shows, I understand every performance is sweet and tender. Some are even great for their age.

But Adam Kornowski's version of Imagine is stunning. As he sits at the piano and begins to play and sing in his soft, clear voice, he manages to cut through the every day noise and makes us feel all the BIG FEELINGS.

From small town, to viral video

The video started in Chisago City, Minn., population 5,000. As of Sunday, 8 million people on social media have seen the video in less than two weeks.

Adam's mom, Michelle Cavarnos Kornowski, posted on Facebook, that "there wasn't a parent in the room with a dry eye by the end," that her son received a standing ovation, and "the applause lasted forever."

Too many fans to thank

Adam's mother said in a second Facebook post that she couldn't keep up with the overwhelming response from posting the video.

Bonus video

You can find a video of Adam singing Hallelujah and playing piano on YouTube.

