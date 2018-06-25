Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper, in checkered shirt, greets a military police detachment before boarding a plane to Washington, D.C. following an all-day visit to Fort Bliss on Thursday.

RUDY GUTIERREZ/EL PASO TIMES

The Trump administration has chosen Fort Bliss and Goodfellow Air Force Base, both in Texas, to house detained migrants swept up in the federal government's crackdown on illegal immigration, defense officials said Monday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press because they were not authorized to speak on the record about a pending announcement.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had said on Sunday that two bases had been selected but he would not identify them. He has said several times recently that the Pentagon is prepared to support whatever help the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services request.

The Pentagon had initially talked about four potential bases, but Mattis indicated the number is now two.

The number of detained migrants who might be held at Bliss and Goodfellow has not been announced, but the Pentagon had said last week that it had been asked to be prepared to shelter as many as 20,000 unaccompanied children.

One official said unaccompanied children detained after crossing the U.S. border would be sheltered at one of the bases and the other base would house families of migrant detainees. Under the arrangement, the Defense Department would provide the land but the operations would be run by other agencies.

Carol Ann Bonds, one of the 13 commissioners of the governor’s Texas Military Preparedness Commission, said she’s been told the majority of children who could be housed on Goodfellow would be unaccompanied male teenagers who crossed the border without their parents.

Bonds, who lives in San Angelo near Goodfellow, said tents or “soft-sided facilities” like the ones erected in Tornillo, Texas, a border town about 40 miles southeast of El Paso, will be used to house the children on the base. The tent city will have its own medical clinic for basic care and food service, but would require a new gate to be installed to cordon off the area, Bonds said last week.

Just before the the Associated Press' report, a Fort Bliss spokesperson referred questions to the Department of Health and Human Services. Public affairs officials at Goodfellow also said they could not comment.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said that as of Monday morning he had not received confirmation on whether Fort Bliss would be selected as one of the two sites.

A.F. "Tom" Thomas, one of three Texas civilian aides to the U.S. Secretary of the Army, said he's "heard a lot about" the possible plans, but he was not able to confirm that Fort Bliss was one of the sites.

Thomas said that if the post in El Paso is one of the sites, the Army would handle construction of the facilities to house immigrants and then turn over all operations to the Department of Homeland Security.

"My understanding is the installations that are selected will be in charge of the setup, but after that, the DHS would take over," he said. "The post wouldn’t have any role after that."

Thomas said that the mission will differ from a 2016-2017 operation, in which Fort Bliss housed hundreds of unaccompanied immigrant children at its Dona Ana Range Complex.

"That was a completely different situation," Thomas said. In that case, the Army offered existing facilities to house immigrants. This time, "no matter where it happens, they’re going to be temporary facilities," he said.

It is unclear whether officials in Texas have been notified of the plan. A call to Gov. Greg Abbott's office was not immediately returned.

Austin reporter John Moritz and the Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com