Forbes Travel Guide: The world's most luxurious hotels for 2018
For the first time, Forbes Travel has named the world's most luxurious hotel for 2018. The Altira Macau is one of 58 hotels on the list.
Aria Sky Suites in Las Vegas is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide's new verified list.
Baccarat Hotels and Residences in New York is one of 58 of the world's luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Banyan Tree Ungasan Bali is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide's new verified list. This is the presidential suite.
Belmond Hotel Cipriani s one of 58 of the world's luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Boston Harbor Hotel is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide's new verified list.
Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide's new verified list.
Crown Towers Manila is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Encore Tower Suites at Encore Resort Las Vegas is one of 58 of the world's luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou in China is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide. This is the Grace Kelly Suite.
Hotel De Rome, A Rocco Forte Hotel is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Hotel 41 in London is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Hotel De Russie, A Rocco Forte Hotel in Rome is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
La Reserve Paris is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Las Ventanas Al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Magee Homestead in Saratoga, Wymong, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Mandarin Oriental Bangkok is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Mandarin Oriental Milan is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Mandarin Oriental Munich is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Mandarin Oriental New York is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Mandarin Oriental Singapore is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Nuwa Macau is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Park Hyatt New York is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Rosewood Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Royal Mansour Marrakech is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg, Virgnia, is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Skylofts at MGM Grand in Las Vegas is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Sky Tower Solaire Resort Casino in Manila is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Fullerton Bay Hotel in Singapore is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Lanesborough London is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Mulia Nusa Dua Bali is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Peninsula Beijing is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Point Resort in Adirondacks, New York, is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana is one of 58 of the most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain in Arizona is one of the world's 58 most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman is one of the world's 58 most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay is one of the world's 58 most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The RItz-Carlton Macau is one of the world's 58 most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort is one of the world's 58 most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Umstead Hotel and Spa in North Carolina is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Twin Farms in Vermont is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Wequassett Resort Golf Club in Cape Cod is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Williamsburg Inn is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Wynn Macau is one of 58 of the world's most luxurious hotels, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Salamander Resort and Spa

Forbes Travel Guide has for the first time created a verified list of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

The guide named 58 hotels to the list. It also chose the 30 most luxurious spas.

The lists were decided on by Forbes’s inspectors who stayed at the properties incognito. They used more than 900 different standards to judge them. The guide uses the same standards to name its annual four- and five-star properties.

“In a time when so many properties claim to be luxurious, the word has become ubiquitous,” says Amanda Frasier, Forbes Travel Guide’s executive vice president of standards and ratings. “Forbes Travel Guide’s Verified Lists give guests an objective, data-driven source for making informed sources.”

Forbes Travel Guides names new Five-Star properties

It includes 52 five-star hotels and six four-star hotels. They span 17 countries. The USA has the most hotels with 25. China has eight hotels. Indonesia, Italy and Mexico have three each.

The top destinations are Macau with four hotels and Las Vegas, New York, and Bali with three hotels each. Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong and Manila have two hotels each.

For a look at the world’s most luxurious hotels on the Forbes Travel Guide verified list, click on the gallery above.

For a complete list of the most luxurious spas in the world, click on this link

Forbes Travel Guide's newest Five-Star hotels
Belmond Hotel das Cataratas in Brazil is a new Forbes Five-Star hotel.
The Burj al Arab hotel in Dubai is one of the latest Forbes Five-Star hotels.
Emirates Palace Hotel is one of the latest Forbes Five-Star hotels.
Falling Rock at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort is one of the latest Forbes Five-Star hotels.
Four Season Hotel Dubai International Financial Center is one of the latest Forbes Five-Star hotels.
Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown-Tribeca is one of the newest Forbes Five-Star hotels.
Magee Homestead is a new Forbes Five-Star hotel.
Mandarin Oriental Marrakech is a new Forbes Five-Star hotel.
Mandarin Oriental Munich is a new Forbes Five-Star hotel.
Meadowood Napa Valley is a new Forbes Five-Star hotel.
Nuwa Manila is a new Forbes Five-Star hotel.
The Peninsula Beijing is a new Forbes Five-Star hotel.
Rosewood Beijing
The Royal Mansour Marrakech is a new Forbes Five-Star hotel.
The Shangri La Hotel Tokyo is a new Forbes Five-Star hotel.
The Star Tower at Studio City Macau is a new addition to the Forbes Five-Star hotel list.
The St. Regis Bangkok is a new addition to the Forbes Five-Star hotel list.
The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto is a new addition to the Forbes Five-Star hotel list.
Trump International Tower Hotel Vancouver is a new Forbes Five-Star hotel.
Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. is a new addition to the Forbes Five-Star hotel list.
Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is a new addition to the Forbes Five-Star hotel list.
The Williamsburg Inn is a new addition to the Forbes Five-Star list of hotels.
Wynn Palace Macau is a new Forbes Five-Star hotel.
Forbes names its new Five Star hotels for 2017
Forbes Travel Guide has added 22 new hotels to its prestigious list of Five Star properties for 2017. Shown here: The Crown Towers Melbourne in Australia.
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego
Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace in Hungary
41 Hotel in London
Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona
Mandarin Oriental, Taipei
Marco Polo Ortigas Manila Hotel
Portrait Roma Hotel
SkyTower at Solaire Manila Hotel
SkyTower at Solaire Manila Hotel
Solage Calistoga in California
The Darling Hotel at the Star in Sydney
The Resort at Pedregal in Cabo San Lucas Mexico
The Ritz Paris Hotel
The Ritz-Carlton Beijing Financial District Hotel
The Ritz-Carlton Macau Hotel
Ayana Resort & Spa Bali
Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice
FourSeasons Resort Bali at JimbaranBay
Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan
Grand Hotel Cap du Ferrat in France
The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico
