Firefighters found a man severely injured by improperly handing a mortar tube during an outdoor celebration in Maryland on Tuesday. Illegal fireworks were found at the party.

drbimages, Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida man was shot in the shoulder by gunfire during a Fourth of July fireworks celebration, the Tampa Police Department said.

Scott Deel, 36, was walking through the amusement park Busch Gardens around 11:30 p.m. when he felt a sudden pain in his left shoulder, according to police. His wife noticed he was bleeding and Deel sought medical attention.

A responding officer determined from the wound that the bullet had come from behind striking Deel at a downward angle. The injury likely occurred as a result of celebratory gunfire going off in the surrounding area during the fireworks show.

Deel received treatment at a Tampa General Hospital and is expected to be okay, police said.

X-rays of the man's injury did not show a bullet.

More: Two killed, five injured when large tree branch falls on spectators at fireworks show in Illinois

More: Man suffers 'catastrophic' injuries to both hands using illegal fireworks in Maryland

Police have yet to make an arrest.

Busch Gardens spokesperson Karen Varga-Sinka released the following statement on Wednesday's incident:

"According to Tampa Police, a guest of the park was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside the park’s property following a 4th of July celebration. The guest was transported to Tampa General Hospital and is in stable condition. We are working closely with the Tampa Police Department on this incident as the safety of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s guests, team members and animals in our care is always our top priority."

Tampa police reported two other instances of celebratory gunfire on Wednesday night. One happened at the Knollwood Manor Apartments and the other just west of Busch Gardens.

More: Jason Pierre-Paul showed the gruesome injury as a firework safety reminder

More: Fireworks set neighbor's house on fire in Pennsylvania

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com