PHOENIX, Ariz. — First lady Melania Trump made her second visit to the southern border region Thursday, aiming to display a more compassionate view toward separated immigrant families as President Donald Trump pushes ahead with his crackdown on illegal immigration.

In Tucson, Melania Trump visited a Customs and Border Patrol facility to learn firsthand how those on the front lines – Border Patrol officers, immigration agents, immigrant families, social workers and residents – deal with immigrant children.

Most of those children crossed the border by themselves, but more than 2,000 were separated from their parents under the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy for undocumented border crossers.

The first lady also stopped in Phoenix, where she met with people who worked with the Office of Refugee Resettlement and Southwest Key Programs, the nonprofit that has housed separated children.

The tour afforded Mrs. Trump a view of just how complicated the issue is: children separated from their parents sat alongside children who came across the border alone.

And in one infant and toddler room, she met babies as young as six months old — and their mothers, who were no older than 17 themselves.

"It's hard to understand where are their parents, because of their age," the first lady said. of the children.

White House officials hoped for a do-over of last week's trip to McAllen, Texas, which was largely overshadowed by the controversy over the first lady's choice of outerwear while boarding the plane outside Washington.

Cable television pundits, fashion pages and late-night comics tried to parse the meaning of the phrase "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" on the back of her jacket. The first lady's spokeswoman said there was "no hidden meaning" and the media were trying to distract from the message of her visit.

Thursday, Trump kept her fashion choices simple and unadorned: white slacks, a black top and white sneakers.

At each stop on her Arizona tour, Mrs. Trump asked many of the same basic questions: How many children? How old? How long have they been here?

She thanked law enforcement, teachers and social workers. "I know how difficult and dangerous your daily jobs are. I am here to support you and help any way I can," she said.

Rodolfo Karisch, chief patrol agent for the Tucson sector, told the first lady that "there have to be consequences" for people who cross the border illegally. He said the criticisms of immigration enforcement had been misplaced.

"There's been a lot of misinformation put out to the general public about our facilities," he said. He then led the first lady on a tour of a section of the facility with eight holding rooms. Inside one cell was a mother and a 3-year-old child.

"Hi! How are you?" the first lady asked. The child looked at all the cameras before turning to the cell and his mother.

Ten boys, ages 14 to 17, also were being held at the facility. Outside one of the holding cells, six of them sat on a metal bench and in toddler-sized chairs, watching a movie on mute. They appeared unfazed by the first lady's visit.

All of the detainees were from Guatemala or Honduras, officials said. They had been there for less than 72 hours.

“She’s learning that these people at HHS facilities are providing some outstanding care under difficult circumstances,” said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman. “She’s advocating for quality care for these children under difficult circumstances.”

This trip, made with the president's encouragement, was planned after the first lady was unable to visit a Department of Homeland Security facility last week because of flooding.

Grisham said Mrs. Trump has always given her opinions to her husband, especially on issues involving children and families. But she also acknowledged that it hasn't always been as visible as it has been the last two weeks, as the family separation controversy exploded.

“She cares about children deeply,” Grisham told USA TODAY aboard the first lady's plane. “She also believes in strong border laws and treating everybody equally.”

Melania Trump's fashion-model poise and heavily-accented English make her unique among first ladies in history. But that could add to her effectiveness on the issue, said said Irene Matz, who has studied the communication styles of first ladies at California State University-Fullerton.

"She's kind of mysterious. Certainly, she has a sort of nonverbal, stoic perception," Matz said. "But for her to go and reach out to these children – and as a mother and a parent, it speaks volumes coming from her. And she's making a strong statement as the conscience of a White House that has been so turbulent and has sent so may mixed messages on this issue."

Beginning last month, federal prosecutors began treating all border crossings outside a U.S. port of entry as a criminal offense — even if the immigrants sought asylum. When adult border crossers went to pretrial detention, their children were separated from their parents and sent to different facilities.

The Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that more than 2,000 children – some of them infants – were separated from their parents indefinitely.

President Trump signed an executive order last week ending that practice while keeping the "zero tolerance" policy intact. Tuesday, a federal judge in San Diego ordered the reunification of all families within 30 days.

Grisham noted that the legal situation changed for immigrant children, and the first lady was "anxious" to learn about how the process was implemented.

While the White House announced earlier in the week that the first lady would make another trip to the border, the details of the trip were tightly held. Grisham said officials were being increasingly sensitive after top Trump administration officials have been accosted in recent weeks.

Across the street from the Southwest Key center, several dozen protesters shouted alongside an inflatable depiction of the president wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe. As Mrs. Trump left, protesters tried to chase the motorcade down the street on foot but were held back by police.

Yvette Wingett Sanchez of the Arizona Republic contributed from Tucson and Phoenix.

First lady Melania Trump looks at photos of an abandoned 6-year-old Costa Rican boy found in the desert recently during a visit to the Tucson Sector office of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on June 28, 2018, in Tucson.

