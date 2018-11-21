CHICAGO – U.S. hospitals are bolstering security and safety training for their staffs in response to increasing reports of violence, security breaches and thefts on medical campuses.

But Monday’s mass shooting at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital might demonstrate both the benefits and limitations of the heightened sense of alert at hospitals around the nation, health care and security experts say.

“It is really difficult for health care administrators who are trying to find a balance between being an open, caring environment and being able to protect their patients, staff and visitors,” says Alan Butler, president-elect of the board of the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety. “The situation in Chicago highlights this.”

An emergency room doctor and pharmacy resident, along with a Chicago police officer, were killed in the Mercy shooting.

The gunman shot his ex-fiancée, Dr. Tamara O’Neal, 38, in the parking lot just outside the hospital before entering the building and killing pharmacy resident Dayna Less, 25, and Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez, 28.

The gunman, Juan Lopez, 32, died after suffering a wound to the stomach and a self-inflicted wound to the head.

Witnesses said employees acted quickly, ushering colleagues and patients to barricade themselves in rooms or otherwise take cover. Hospital and police officials say the death toll could have been much worse if not for the quick response.

Mercy held its first ever active shooter drill just weeks before the shooting, and added classroom training and Internet instruction for workers on how to respond if a gunman opened fire at the medical center.

“With assistance from the Chicago Police Department, our emergency management team will debrief on what happened to see what lessons are to be learned from this,” said Michael Davenport, Mercy’s chief medical officer. “We anticipate there are lessons to be learned...

"We know life will never be the same for us here at Mercy and things will change.”

Concerns about violence among health care providers, particularly those who work in emergency rooms, has been growing for years.

Forty-seven percent of emergency physicians say they have been physically assaulted while at work, and 60 percent of that group say those assaults occurred in the past year, according to an American College of Emergency Physicians survey of 3,500 emergency room physicians published last month.

Nearly 7 in 10 say violence has increased in the past 5 years; 25 percent report it is increasing greatly. Forty-nine percent say hospitals can do more by adding security guards, cameras, security for parking lots, metal detectors, and increasing visitor screening inside hospitals, especially in emergency departments.

“More needs to be done," says Vidor Friedman, president of the organization. "Violence in emergency departments is not only affecting medical staff, it is affecting patients."

About half of hospitals now have handheld metal detectors that can be used to help spot visitors carrying weapons, the American Society for Health Care Engineering reported in its 2018 Hospital Security Survey. That’s up from 33 percent in 2016.

Fifty-six percent of the hospitals said they were spending more to upgrade security systems or increase security staffing. And 96 percent of hospitals now have an active shooter policy on the books.

Gabor Kelen, director of emergency medicine at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, set out with colleagues to study hospital shootings following a 2010 incident at the medical center in Baltimore.

Paul Warren Pardus, 50, shot a physician, Dr. David Cohen, in the abdomen. Cohen had delivered bad news about Pardus’ mother, a patient who was undergoing cancer treatment.

Cohen survived. Pardus killed his mother before killing himself.

The sprawling Hopkins medical center, one the world’s renown hospitals, went into lockdown for about four hours.

When Kelen and colleagues reviewed more than a decade of hospital shootings, they found that the events were rare and unpredictable, and that forming effective deterrence practices is complicated.

Shooters in the 154 hospital shootings between 2000 and 2011 were most often driven by grudges, a desire to commit suicide or kill an ailing relative, or to escape from custody.

Forty-one percent of shootings on hospital grounds began or took place entirely outside the hospital building, according to a 2012 Annals of Emergency Medicine paper that Kelen co-authored.

“There’s no security that can deal with that,” Kelen told USA TODAY. “It’s so unexpected. You can’t put a security detail at every entrance at every hospital to be on the lookout for an individual storming in there.”

