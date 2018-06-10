Ellen DeGeneres, Brett Kavanaugh

Celebrities took to Twitter with reactions to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation Saturday.

Kavanaugh's future has hung in the balance for weeks due to hours of hearings, FBI investigations and sexual assault allegations, which he has denied.

The confirmation of Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice cements conservative control of the nation's highest court potentially for decades to come.

Here's how celebrities are reacting to the confirmation, many of whom are focusing on encouraging their followers to vote:

Ellen DeGeneres dedicated her tweet to Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teens.

"This tweet is for Dr. Ford. You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote," she tweeted.

This tweet is for Dr. Ford. You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 6, 2018

Comedian Jim Carrey also gave Ford a shout-out.

"Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November," he tweeted with artwork of Ford.

Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November. https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/lSPtmVUH4I — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 6, 2018

Kathy Griffin had a gloomier take on the outcome, pronouncing it "a terrible day in American history."

What a terrible day in American history. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 6, 2018

"Feel like I want to scream. And rage. And cry," director Ava DuVernay wrote.

I’ve been on a plane all morning. Just landed. Trying to make it home. Feel like I want to scream. And rage. And cry. I usually slip in and out of airports easily. Today, 3 different people come up to me - and gave me fuel. This just happened. First was a white man. Early 30s... — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 6, 2018

Many celebs emphasized the mid-term elections.

"People should be (expletive) terrified and outraged. I sure as hell am," tweeted Alyssa Milano, who was outfit shamed when she showed up at the Senate Kavanaugh hearing to support Ford. "We need to take back our power by taking back the Senate and the House in November. It is the only way out of this mess."

Reese Witherspoon simply looked forward. "Can't wait for November!" she tweeted with a wave emoji,

Cant wait for November ! 🌊 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) October 6, 2018

"We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them," Chelsea Handler tweeted.

"They made their decision. In 30 days we make ours," Josh Gad wrote.

They made their decision. In 30 days we make ours. REGISTER. VOTE. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 6, 2018

James Woods tweeted out his support of Kavanaugh: "#winning."

This isn't the first time stars have spoken up about Kavanaugh. Some took to the streets of Washington, D.C., to protest the nominee and many others voiced their opinions over social media.

