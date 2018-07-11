Several candidates made history with their November 6 election victories, recording significant "firsts" for minorities and women in American politics.
Among the historic accomplishments: The first gay man to win a governor's race and the youngest woman to be elected to congress. Several states also elected minority candidates to the U.S. House and Senate for the first time.
Here's a breakdown of some of the firsts:
- Jared Polis: First openly gay man to win a governor's race. Polis was elected governor of Colorado. He previously served in the U.S. House.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Youngest woman elected to Congress. The New York activist and Democrat, 29, cruised to victory after upsetting established Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley in the primary race.
- Ayanna Pressley: Massachusetts' first black congresswoman. Previously, Pressley became first black woman elected to the Boston City Council. She ran unopposed in Tuesday's election.
- Catherine Cortez Masto: Nevada's first woman, Latina in United States Senate. Masto won Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid's seat after he vacated the seat due to health concerns, keeping the seat in Democratic hands.
