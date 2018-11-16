ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An early winter storm that dumped more than six inches of snow on Central Park spread chaos and misery from the Midwest to New England to the Deep South, caused at least seven deaths and triggered a New York-area commuter nightmare with jammed roadways, fuming travelers, and buses stalled for lack of snow tires.

At one point, the weather service had issued winter storm warnings from western North Carolina to northern Maine, a distance of almost 1,000 miles.

Off the Virginia coast, NASA even had to postpone a planned supply mission to the international space station.

The wintry weather was moving quickly across New England Friday, but could linger in some parts through Saturday morning.

Snow totals across the country's northern tier piled up as quickly as snowflakes from the unexpected pre-Thanksgiving storm. The St. Louis area had as 8 inches of snow, parts of suburban Philadelphia got 5 inches, and sections of New Jersey were on target for 8 inches, while parts of southern New England was bracing for up to to 6 inches as the storm moved east.

More than a foot of snow fell across portions of the Poconos in Pennsylvania and the Catskill Mountains in New York and 6 to 10 inches of snow accumulated from western Maryland to northeastern Massachusetts.

Some parts of New Jersey received 6 to 8 inches of snow, making it one of the largest totals ever for a single storm in November.

Central Park, with 6.4 inches, recorded the second snowiest November day since 1869, turning the Manhattan park into a winter wonderland.

Washington's Reagan National Airport recorded 1.4 inches, breaking the 112-year-old record for November of 0.2 inches. Baltimore had 1.7 inches of snow, beating the 1908 record for the day by 0.5 inches. Philadelphia's 2.4 inches, bested the former record for the day of 1.6 inches.

The early winter blast was blamed for at least seven deaths. In Mississippi on Wednesday, a tour bus bound for a casino overturned, leaving two people dead and 44 others injured. And in the Little Rock, Arkansas, area, three people were killed in separate crashes on icy roads Wednesday night.

Officials in Ohio reported at least one traffic death that was likely weather-related. Indiana State Police also reported a death early Thursday, which they said was caused by the 60-year-old woman driving too fast on a slick road.

Outages were also reported throughout the snow's path. As of early Friday, roughly 300,000 customers were without power, mostly in Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, according to poweroutage.us.

Utility companies blamed a combination of the wet snow, heavy winds and the early-season timing of the storm — with trees still clinging to their leaves in the late fall — for the falling branches.

In Pennsylvania, along a 30-mile stretch of I-78 in the Lehigh Valley, some drivers were stuck for up to 12 hours Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

At one point, WPVI-TV reports, police drove along the oppositie side of the interstate, honking their horns to wake up drivers who fell asleep in their trucks. "Drivers, wake up! Traffic's moving!" police shouted.

New Jersey State Police responded to 555 crashes and 1,027 motorists in need of aid, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The storm caught travelers and political leaders alike off guard.

"The total lack of preparedness from the governor’s mansion on down left our state in a complete mess!" said Jay Wanczyk, who spent over 7 hours on an NJ Transit bus from Pompton Plains,New Jersey, to Manhattan.

Newly installed New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sympathized.

"Again, I don’t blame folks for being, you know, sitting there in a parking lot, being frustrated," Murphy said. "But again, patience. Mother Nature has thrown us a real tough one tonight and we’re going to clear the roads out.”

Former Gov. Chris Christie joined the chorus of critics, saying on Twitter he needed five hours and 40 minutes to drive from Piscataway to Mendham, a 27-mile trip that normally takes around 40 minutes.

New Jersey's largest city, Newark, was among the metropolitan areas blitzed by the storm. A ground stop was in place briefly at the city's international airport early Friday morning following a day in which 400 flights were cancelled. A ground stop was also briefly in place at Boston Logan Airport on Thursday night.

In New York City, as the chaos on roadways intensified, commuters were advised not to go to the Port Authority Bus Terminal because of overcrowding that had turned the facility into wall-to-wall people, all staring at the schedule board.

The poor weather had made it difficult for buses to reach the terminal, officials said. A multi-vehicle accident on the George Washington Bridge added to the nightmare as did the closure of the Bayonne Bridge connecting Staten Island to New Jersey.

Stephanie Garcia said her mother's trip from Pelham to Yonkers — typically a 12- to 15-minute drive — took 4.5 hours.

"It's a total disaster. There were cars and buses stuck absolutely everywhere," Garcia said. "I don’t know why they didn’t salt the roads before it started."

Forecasters said the early winter blast is not over. Another round of winter weather could bring more heavy snow in parts of the Northern Plains.

Contributing: Scott Fallon in Bergen, N.J., Christopher J. Eberhart in Westchester, N.Y., Josephine Peterson in Wilmington, Del., and the Associated Press.

