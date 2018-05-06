Dream homes for sale on the Greek Islands This Corfu island property in Greece, called Agios Markos Terra Verde, is on the market for $1.1 million. 01 / 42 This Corfu island property in Greece, called Agios Markos Terra Verde, is on the market for $1.1 million. 01 / 42

This villas on the Cyclades island of Andros.has panoramic views from the pool.

Greece Sotheby's International Realty

Greece faced one of the worst recessions of any country in Europe for a decade.

For years, few people wanted to invest in real estate in the southeastern European country.

But since 2016, that has been changing, especially on the many Greek islands located in the Aegean and Ionian seas.

“While the economy was picking up in Spain and Portugal, Greece was left behind,” says Natalie Leontaraki, chief operating officer of Greece Sotheby's International Realty.

Then the economy turned around and investors started taking advantage of Greece’s low real estate transfer taxes and annual property taxes.

Investors from the USA, Europe and Australia began looking for second homes on the Greek islands. Now, prices are up as demand has become so high, Leontaraki says.

She says that Mykonos is the hottest of the islands in terms of real estate purchases. Corfu and Crete are next, followed by Cyclades islands such as Rhodes and Andros.

Don’t expect to find a decent villa for less than $600,000. And all the deals must be in cash as there are no lenders providing mortgages.

But owners can rent their properties, and a property can go for as high as $4,000 a day.

“Investors get a great return of investment, great rental value, and prices are increasing,” Leontaraki says. What’s more, she says. “Greece has a great lifestyle and food.”

For photos of a few properties for sale, take a look at the gallery above.

