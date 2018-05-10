A 9-year-old boy brought a gun to a Florida school and threatened classmates, according to police reports cited by local media.

The third-grader was arrested Tuesday at Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary School, near Fort Lauderdale, the Miami Herald reports.

An arrest report cited by the Herald says the boy brought the gun “to scare some kids who have picked on him."

The boy allegedly showed the gun to multiple classmates, according to the Herald. Police say he pointed it at another boy's forehead and said, “Don’t tell the teacher or else.”

There are conflicting reports about whether the gun was loaded. Police walked back reports that initially confirmed that child brought ammunition to school, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

“It is apparent that the juvenile’s actions were solely intended for the three victims and not for other classes or school members,” the paper quotes Lauderhill Police spokeswoman Yvette Marquez-Perkins. “Mental illness is not a factor in this case.”

The boy faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and three counts of aggravated assault. He was taken to the county's juvenile detention facility.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

