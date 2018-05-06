President Trump and Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON – A president who prides himself on being unpredictable is scrambling his way toward one of the hardest-to-figure events in diplomatic history.

Less than a week before President Trump is scheduled to sit down with Kim Jong Un, it's difficult to predict how the first meeting between the president of the United States and the leader of North Korea will play out.

"It looks like it's coming along fine," Trump said this week. "We'll see what happens – but very important. ... It will be a very important couple of days."

The stakes could not be higher: the fate of nuclear weapons that North Korea threatened to use against the United States and which the United States pledged to destroy if necessary.

Among the many unknowns surrounding the summit:

The definition of denuclearization

Trump and aides want the “complete, verifiable and irreversible" elimination of North Korea's nuclear weapons programs, but they haven't rolled out a plan by which that complex task might be accomplished.

Kim and the North Koreans have not disclosed their definition of denuclearization. They have called on the United States to pull back its nuclear defense "umbrella" over the region and remove troops from South Korea, developments that would be of concern to American allies in Asia.

North Korea's demands

North Korea wants the United States and other countries to end or reduce economic sanctions that have crippled its economy. Kim and his government have not spelled out what they will demand of Trump in Singapore in exchange for a denuclearization plan.

Kim has spoken with leaders from China and Russia, countries that suggested easing sanctions. Little is known about those meetings.

Trump, who has spent the better part of a year urging countries to cut off economic assistance to North Korea, raised questions about his commitment to "maximum pressure" moving forward.

"It's going to remain what it is now," Trump said, but "I don't even want to use the term 'maximum pressure' anymore … because we're getting along."