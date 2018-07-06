WASHINGTON — President Trump said Thursday he's ready for his close-up with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, even though "I don’t think I have to prepare very much" for next week's session in Singapore.

"It's about attitude, it's about willingness to get things done," Trump said just days before talking with Kim about starting a process toward an agreement on North Korea's nuclear weapons. "But I think I've been preparing for this summit for a long time, as has the other side."

He also repeated that "this isn't a question of preparation; it's a question of whether or not people want it to happen, and we'll know that very quickly" when the summit opens on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be much more than a photo-op," Trump added before his White House meeting with another major player in Asia, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe planned to speak with Trump about North Korea strategy, telling the president that "I would like to take this opportunity to make sure that we two have the utmost policy coordination as to our approach to the planned summit meeting."

Some Japanese are concerned that Trump will focus an agreement on the elimination of long-range missiles that threaten the United States, while ignoring shorter range weapons that North Korea could use to threaten its neighbors, including Japan.

"The overriding concern is that Trump's eagerness to call the June 12th meeting a historical success will result in a bad deal," said Mireya Solis, a senior fellow and Japan specialist with the Brookings Institution.

Abe also cited the fate of Japanese citizens kidnapped by the North Korean regime. The Japanese leader told Trump he is seeking "progress on our efforts to address outstanding issues of concern, including the nuclear and missile and the abductions issue."

Trump said he is demanding the complete and total denuclearization before he considers easing sanctions on Kim's economy.

"They have to denuke," Trump said. "If they don’t denuclearize, that will not be acceptable. We cannot take sanctions off."

