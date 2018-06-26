Everything upcoming at Disney parks Let’s take a whirlwind tour and run down all of the exciting rides, attractions, lands, shows, and other developments that the Disney parks have in store. Mouse ear hats are optional. 01 / 40 Let’s take a whirlwind tour and run down all of the exciting rides, attractions, lands, shows, and other developments that the Disney parks have in store. Mouse ear hats are optional. 01 / 40

The thrilling Incredicoaster opens June 23, 2018 at Disney California Adventure Park, bringing guests the first ride-through attraction in the world to feature characters from DisneyPixars The Incredibles. Anchoring Pixar Pier, the Incredicoaster takes guests on a super adventure with the Parr family to capture the elusive baby Jack-Jack. Exciting character figures, special effects, lighting, new music and distinctively colored vehicles make the thrills on this coaster even more incredible.

Joshua Sudock, Disneyland Resort

Step aside Mickey. Keep your lightsaber in off mode, Darth Vader. Attractions are on the way featuring the Star Wars gang, Mickey Mouse, and other notables from Disney's vast empire, but it is the Pixar stars that will hog the spotlight this year at the company's theme parks.

The big news at Walt Disney World this year is that Toy Story Land has come to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Visitors can virtually shrink to the size of one of Andy’s toys at the new 11-acre Toy Story Land on June 30. Toy Story Land welcomes two new attractions to the already existing Toy Story Mania (which has been enlarged due to popular demand): the Slinky Dog Dash family coaster, and the spinning ride, Alien Swirling Saucers. There’s also a new quick-service eatery, Woody’s Lunch Box, with options like a s’mores French toast breakfast sandwich, Totchos (tater tot nachos) and root beer floats. Keep an eye out for Andy’s footprints throughout the land, sized at a giant 240 shoe (or around 25 feet long).

You might think that the Florida resort would build its seasonal marketing around the new area and come up with a snappy campaign name like “Disney World is A-Buzz this Summer” or “Woody You Want to Make Some Memories?” But, another Pixar film, “Incredibles 2,” just came out on June 15. So in the interest of corporate synergy, it’s going to be an “Incredible Summer” at the theme park mecca.

Another possible reason why Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and their super-duper offspring will be grabbing the spotlight: The Incredible Tomorrowland Expo kicked off the summer season on Memorial Day weekend. From now until September 3, the Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland will get an Incredibles overlay with decorations and music inspired by the original movie and its new sequel. Characters from the films will be on hand, while a themed dance party will invite visitors to get their incredible grooves on.

The entire Disneyland resort is Pixar-lated with special Pixar Fest entertainment. A new fireworks and projection show, Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular, is now showing at Disneyland. Pyrotechnics, lasers, and lights will be choreographed to animated scenes projected onto Main Street U.S.A. shops, Sleeping Beauty Castle, the "it's a small world" show building, and water screens on the Rivers of America. In this case, the scenes will all feature Pixar characters, of course.

The Pixar Play Parade debuted at Disney California Adventure, but has marched across the plaza and returned to Disneyland. Characters from “Up,” “Inside Out,” and other films are participating in the refreshed procession down the hallowed park's boulevards. Another 60th anniversary presentation, Paint the Night, has returned, this time to Disney California Adventure. The next-gen Main Street Electrical Parade uses 1.5 million dazzling, computer-controlled LED lights to illuminate and animate floats themed to movies such as “Monsters, Inc.,” “Cars,” and now, “Incredibles 2.”

Disney California Adventure, meanwhile, now devotes an entire land to the computer animation studio's films, as Disney California Adventure's Paradise Pier has been converted into Pixar Pier. The existing California Screamin' roller coaster has been rebranded as the Incredicoaster, inspired by— synergy alert—“The Incredibles.”

“Our story here is that you are here on the inaugural launch date that the municipality of the pier has rededicated the coaster to the Incredibles,” says Jeffrey Shaver-Moskowitz, producer, Walt Disney Imagineering. “The Incredibles are here to ride the coaster as well.”

Three new counter service food stops are now open as well: Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats (featuring the Abominable Snowman from Monsters, Inc.), Poultry Palace from the "Small Fry" Toy Story short, and Angry Dogs, featuring hot dogs with a dose of Anger, the emotion from “Inside Out.”

The former Ariel’s Grotto and Cove Bar locations have now become the Lamplight Lounge, a gastropub where Pixar artists are said to have left their mark. “This is the place that Pixar animators would go and hang out after work,” says Shaver-Moskowitz. “You’ll see doodles and drawings and sketches that Pixar artists have left there over the years, to give it this really cool Pixar touch.”

Disney World's Incredible Summer Walt Disney World Resort guests can chill out all summer long with cool thrills in the four Disney theme parks, spills at the two Disney water parks, Disney Character encounters, shopping, dining and many other unforgettable experiencesÑlike Frozen Summer Fun at Disney's Hollywood Studios, new entertainment acts at Epcot, the Teen Beach 2: Beach Party at Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and the new Harambe Market at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Walt Disney World Resort is located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer) 01 / 13 Walt Disney World Resort guests can chill out all summer long with cool thrills in the four Disney theme parks, spills at the two Disney water parks, Disney Character encounters, shopping, dining and many other unforgettable experiencesÑlike Frozen Summer Fun at Disney's Hollywood Studios, new entertainment acts at Epcot, the Teen Beach 2: Beach Party at Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and the new Harambe Market at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Walt Disney World Resort is located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer) 01 / 13

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com