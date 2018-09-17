Experience the beauty of Ireland in fall on a seven-night, self-driven tour, for as low as $85 per night.

This customizable Authentic Ireland itinerary includes four-star accommodation, daily Irish breakfast, and a rental car.

With this offer, choose from three different tour itineraries – including one for Ireland’s west coast, with stops including iconic Killarney National Park, the Ring of Kerry, Blarney Castle and more.

The second route features jaunts through the medieval towns of Kilkenny and Killarney, as well as visits to historic landmarks such as Georgian Leixlip Manor and Castleton House.

The third option begins in Dublin and heads south, going along Atlantic Way’s gorgeous coastline. On this trip, drive through mountain passes and gardens with famous Ireland greenery.

Book by Sept. 30.

* The $598 price point is valid for October and November 2018 travel. Wild & Ancient and From Cove To Coast Travelers must arrive Sunday through Wednesday to take advantage of $598 price point.

