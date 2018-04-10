Let's just say right now that parents make the best choice they can when it comes to caring for their children.

Of course, a new study comes along every few months to say that, welp, the choice you made was less than ideal. Yay, modern parenthood.

Keeping that in mind, let's talk about daycare...

A study published this month in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health found that daycare children are better behaved and socialized than children who are cared for in at-home settings.

The study isn't likely to cause parents to upend their childcare arrangements, but it may make parents whose children attend preschools feel confident about their choice.

The study was conducted by researchers at Sorbonne University. One of the study authors, Maria Melchior, said daycare children see a long-term impact on their development into adolescence.

"Access to high-quality childcare in the first years of life may improve children’s emotional and cognitive development, prevent later emotional difficulties and promote pro-social behaviors."

More about the study

The study tracked 1,428 French children from the time they were 12 months until they reached 8 years.

Over that time, researchers looked at children's emotional development. They measured this by continually surveying parents about their child's conduct, including hyperactivity, if he or she was making friends and other social skills.

Researchers also looked at the child's care situation up to the age of 3 and whether the child was in a formal childcare setting, at-home childcare or with another caregiver.

Daycare has shown a "positive impact on children’s academic readiness, as well as cognitive, language and pre-academic skills," the study found. The bottom line was that children in daycare gain better social and behavioral skills that give them a leg up in life.

What's unclear is how different daycare centers may be in Europe, compared to the United States.

OK, but don't daycare kids get sick more often?

Young children in daycare do get more more ear and respiratory tract infections, a 2010 study reported.

One particular aspect that has long circulated in the debate over formal daycare versus informal options is that centers are germ factories. Is that really true?

Yes it is, according to a 2010 study.

Young children in daycare get more ear and respiratory tract infections, The Quebec Longitudinal Study of Child Development found. The study was published in the Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine.

The study of 1,238 Canadian children from 5 months to 8 years found that children who started going to large childcare centers before age 2½ had 61 percent more ear and respiratory infections with a fever than those who stayed at home.

But daycare babies get fewer infections later

Parents worried that they may have sickly children, can stop worrying. Getting sick while kids are younger seemed to lessen chances of sickness in elementary school.

Researchers found that, for reasons unknown, once daycare kids are in grade school, they have 21 percent fewer respiratory infections and 43 percent fewer ear infections than the children who did not attend childcare centers.

