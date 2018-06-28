Justices of the Supreme Court sit for their official group photo last June, with Chief Justice John Roberts in the middle.

SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Hours after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, the fundraising appeals from Florida's two major candidates for U.S. Senate – incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson and GOP Gov. Rick Scott – started flooding inboxes.

Scott's campaign pleaded for "emergency" donations because Nelson must not be allowed "to derail a conservative nominee."

Nelson's campaign warned donors that if Scott wins in November, "Republicans will keep their grip on the Senate – and we'll have no chance to stop any extreme nominees."

President Trump plans to nominate Kennedy's successor July 9. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is insisting the Senate confirm the nominee this fall, a move analysts say could occur well before the Nov. 6 election.

Even so, the vacancy is expected to ratchet up the tension and importance of a nationally watched race that could decide who controls the Senate next year and, in turn, the confirmation of future nominees to federal courts. Republicans hold a 51-49 margin in the Senate.

Incendiary issues such as immigration, gun control and abortion already are convincing donors to dig deeper into their pockets and pushing more people to political activism. But the prospect of a Supreme Court vacancy will spike turnout even more in the fall elections, said Susan MacManus, a retired political science professor at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

"The courts do get both sides of the aisle charged up," she said, especially in a mid-term congressional election such as this year's "when the predominance of turnout is activists and longtime party members."

The just-completed term has reminded voters of the court's importance as the ultimate referees on some of the most polarizing issues dividing Americans.

From President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban to workers' rights, voting rights and religious rights, the nation's highest court handed conservatives a nearly unbroken string of victories in rulings that were often 5-4 with Kennedy as the swing vote on the prevailing side.

Gov. Rick Scott (left) touted the latest employment numbers for Florida as he takes on U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Orlando, for the U.S. senate seat.

FLORIDA TODAY files

How the vacancy will play in swing elections like the Florida Senate race will largely depend on whom Trump selects when he unveils the pick July 9, MacManus said.

Trump said he will pick from a list of 25 potential nominees assembled previously with the help of conservative interest groups. If he chooses a woman, a minority or a relatively moderate jurist, it could put Democrats in closely contested races such as Nelson in a tougher bind to go against them, MacManus said.

On the other hand, a recent poll suggests Nelson might benefit from Kennedy's retirement because it could energize many voters who don't want to see the GOP, which already controls the Oval Office and both houses of Congress, increase its hold on power by making the Supreme Court more conservative.

Nearly 50 percent said they are voting for more Democrats "to be a check and balance" on Trump compared with 40 percent who say their vote "will send a message that more Republicans are needed to help Trump pass his administration’s agenda," according to the NBC News/Marist poll.

The survey of 1,083 Florida adults, conducted just before Kennedy announced his departure, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Nelson wants the confirmation process to take place after the election, presumably with the hope Democrats can retake the Senate and force Trump to pick a moderate nominee closer to Kennedy's philosophy.

"I believe the American people should be given the opportunity to express their view in the upcoming election, and then have the Senate exercise its constitutional duties," he said in a statement following the announcement of Kennedy's retirement Wednesday.

During the last Supreme Court vacancy in 2016, Nelson wanted the Senate to move on Merrick Garland's nomination before the presidential election. President Barack Obama had nominated Garland to replace the late Antonin Scalia

But McConnell wouldn't budge on the nomination, Trump won the White House, and the Republican Senate confirmed conservative Neil Gorsuch last year.

MacManus believes the Scalia vacancy increased turnout in 2016 because it gave dissatisfied voters who thought about sitting out the election a reason to go to the polls.

Already, One Nation, a conservative group, is running digital ads in Florida urging Nelson to "say 'no' to the far left" and support Trump's as-yet unnamed nominee.

"This is merely the first step in our full-fledged advocacy campaign for the nomination and confirmation of a constitutional conservative to the U.S. Supreme Court," said One Nation president Steven Law.

Scott is urging the Senate follow McConnell's lead and move quickly on the confirmation of a new justice even though it would mean he wouldn't get a chance to vote on the choice.

"We cannot delay having a solid justice and Senate Democrats should not try to play politics or obstruct this process," Scott said. "It's imperative the next justice will uphold our Constitution and fairly and accurately interpret our laws."

More: Parkland, hurricanes and Trump shaping Florida Senate race between Rick Scott and Bill Nelson

More: From guns to gay rights, Justice Anthony Kennedy was the Supreme Court's swing vote

More: Supreme Court sides with Florida in decades-long dispute with Georgia over water rights

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com