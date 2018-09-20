Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell mocked Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Twitter Thursday after Collins said her office received threats because she has not come out in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"My office has received some pretty ugly voicemails, threats, terrible things said to my staff," Collins said in an interview Wednesday with WVOM radio, which is in Collins' home state of Maine.

Collins, a moderate Republican, has been under tremendous pressure from women's rights advocates to oppose Kavanaugh. That pressure increased this week after a California professor, Christine Blasey Ford, alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were both in high school in 1982. Collins has not yet announced how she will vote on Kavanaugh.

Swalwell responded to Collins' interview on Twitter by writing: "Boo hoo hoo. You're a senator who police will protect. A sexual assault victim can't sleep in her home tonight because of threats. Where are you sleeping? She's on her own while you and your @SenateGOP colleagues try to rush her through a hearing."

After criticism that he shouldn't dismiss the threats against Collins, Swalwell deleted the tweet and apologized.

"Sexual assault victims deserve respect. And senators shouldn’t be threatened by the public," he said. "I said something stupid and minimized ugly behavior. That tweet is deleted and I’m sorry for that."

Sexual assault victims deserve respect. And senators shouldn’t be threatened by the public. I said something stupid and minimized ugly behavior. That tweet is deleted and I’m sorry for that. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 20, 2018

In another tweet, Swalwell said, "No one should make threats" and that didn't mean to suggest that it's ever okay to use violence.

Yes. No one should make threats. This is a democracy: Be loud and be heard. We don’t use violence. I didn’t mean to suggest that. But I’m pissed how this victim’s safety has been ignored and a rush to confirm has been prioritized. Why not offer the witness security? https://t.co/xzds16EuRx — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 20, 2018

In that tweet, he suggested, "Why not offer the witness security?"

Annie Clark, Collins' communications director, responded that the senator said in Wednesday's interview that "I think we need to provide [Dr. Ford] with any protection that she may ask for for herself and for her family."

Clark also said, "A threat against anyone is wrong."

A threat against *anyone* is wrong.



Period.



No "buts."



No equivocating.



No minimizing.



You can borrow this line from my boss if it's helpful: "That's just wrong."



ICYMI - That's what she said about the threats against Dr. Ford & her family. — Annie Clark (@annieclark25) September 20, 2018

Ford's attorneys have said that Ford is in hiding after receiving death threats in response to her allegations against Kavanaugh.

In an article in The Washington Post on Sunday, Ford alleged that Kavanaugh held her down on the bed at a high school party and tried to take off her clothes while holding his hand over her mouth so she couldn't scream. She alleged she was able to flee after Kavanaugh's friend, Mark Judge, jumped on the bed and knocked her and Kavanaugh off.

Kavanaugh has denied that the incident ever took place and Judge said he has no memory of it.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has set a public hearing on the allegations for Monday and invited Kavanaugh and Ford to testify. Ford's attorneys said she wants the FBI to re-open its background investigation of Kavanaugh first so that agents can look into her allegations.

However, President Donald Trump, who nominated Kavanaugh, has declined to ask the FBI to reopen the background investigation, and Grassley is moving ahead with Monday's hearing. He has given Ford until 10 a.m. Friday to submit her written testimony if she wants to testify Monday.

