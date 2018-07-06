The CMT Music Awards rocked Nashville Wednesday night — and stars dressed to the nines for the special occasion.

Who stepped out in some of the best looks? We've rounded up the night's best-dressed stars.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Al Wagner)

Al Wagner, AP

The queen of country didn't disappoint with her pastel yellow-and-cream, long-sleeved mini-dress. The plunging neckline and elaborate beaded details turned heads while her golden shoes acted as the perfect accent.

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Carrie Underwood accepts an award nstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT) ORG XMIT: 775160148 ORIG FILE ID: 968710952

Mike Coppola, Getty Images for CMT

Underwood also got bonus points for the sparkling silver jumpsuit she wore while accepting an award onstage.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Al Wagner) ORG XMIT: TNDC141

Al Wagner, AP

The Legends singer went young and edgy for her red carpet look — and it paid off. She wore a sparkling, custom-made Brandon Maxwell black crop top with matching pants. The cape off the back of her pants added an extra touch of fun and flair.

Shawna Thompson

Shawna Thompson arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Al Wagner) ORG XMIT: TNDC159

Al Wagner, AP

We were green with envy over the Thompson Square singer's sparkling emerald gown. The unique pattern, long sleeves and flowing train gave the look a fierce, reptilian-like effect while the open back and perfect glove-like fit feminized the look by letting her show off her curves.

Lauren Alaina

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Lauren Alaina attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT) ORG XMIT: 775160147 ORIG FILE ID: 968617050

Mike Coppola, Getty Images for CMT

The Road Less Traveled singer worked a statement-making dress like a pro on the red carpet. The asymmetrical neckline and high-low shirt made things interesting without throwing off the look — or taking the focus away from Alaina.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Al Wagner) ORG XMIT: TNDC158

Al Wagner, AP

The alpine ski Olympian looked red hot in a one-shouldered cherry gown with cut-out details. The gold medalist accessorized with gold shoes, a gold clutch and gold jewelry.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Al Wagner)

Al Wagner, AP

The country singer and American Idol coach cleaned up nice in a slick, tailored suit.

Hayley Orrantia

Hayley Orrantia arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Al Wagner)

Al Wagner, AP

The Goldbergs star looked darling in a black gown with floral details. The high slit also allowed her to show off her matching shoes.

