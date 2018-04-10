CHICAGO — Attorneys made closing statements Thursday in the murder trial of a Chicago police officer charged in the controversial shooting death of Laquan McDonald, with prosecutors arguing that the officer showed no regard for the black teen’s life while a defense attorney made the case that the veteran cop had no choice but to fire a barrage of bullets.

Assistant Special Prosecutor Jody Gleason said said Officer Van Dyke showed "indifference to the value of Laquan's life" when he fired 16 bullets at the teen. She also charged that Van Dyke's defense centered on "exaggerating the threat and hiding behind the police shield."

“He shot too early," Gleason said of the officer. "He shot too often. And he shot way too long.”

Van Dyke shot the teen in an October 2014 incident that was captured on police dashcam video – chilling footage that strained already fraught police relations in the African-American community.

The city was forced by court order to release the police video – that appears to show McDonald moving away from police when Van Dyke opened fire – 400 days after the incident. The initial resistance by local leaders to release the video fueled allegations by activists that there was an effort by the police department and Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration to coverup the shooting.

Van Dyke, who is charged with first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and official misconduct, faces up to life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge. Judge Vincent Gaughan also told jurors that they are permitted to find the officer guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Van Dyke's lead defense attorney Daniel Herbert told jurors in his closing argument that the police video — the centerpiece of the prosecution's case— was "essentially meaningless" because it failed to show the officer's perspective.

"We have to look at this from Jason Van Dyke's perspective," Herbert said. "Probable guilt is not enough. That video is not enough."

The officer's defense team insists that the officer acted to preserve his and fellow officers’ lives and became a political scapegoat during a difficult period for policing in America.

The incident is one of several high-profile deadly police encounters involving black men and women in recent years that’s spurred a broader national conversation about law enforcement tactics in predominantly African-American communities.

The officer’s defense team also attempted to underscore during the nearly three-week long trial that McDonald, who suffered from mental illness and had PCP in his blood at the time of his death, had a long history of violent behavior and drug use and was behaving erratically in the moments and hours before the shooting.

A pharmacologist testifying on behalf of the defense testified that PCP in McDonald’s system and the absence of psychotropic drugs the teen was prescribed were a volatile combination. Juvenile detention center officers recalled violent and profane outbursts from the teen while he was in custody. Another witness at the scene, Officer Leticia Velez, testified that McDonald looked “deranged.”

Police encountered McDonald after receiving calls that a young man fitting the teen’s description had been breaking into vehicles and stealing radios from a truck lot on the city’s southwest side. The trucker who initially confronted McDonald, Rudy Barillas, testified that McDonald – who was armed with a small knife – attacked him. Barillas said, however, that he was able to fend off the teen by throwing his mobile phone and pebbles at the teen.

Officers who arrived in the area eventually spotted the knife-wielding teen, but McDonald did not comply with repeated calls to drop the weapon and continued to wind his way through the city streets. At one point, McDonald used the knife to scratch the windshield and pop the tire of a police car.

Van Dyke and his partner had just stopped for coffee at a nearby 7-Eleven when they heard radio calls of what was transpiring and sped toward the scene.

As they drove toward McDonald, Van Dyke asked his partner, Joe Walsh, why hadn’t officers on the scene shot McDonald since he attacked, said Laurence Miller, a forensic psychologist who evaluated Van Dyke at the behest of the defense. Van Dyke also said during the psychological evaluation that he recalled remarking to Walsh, “Oh my God, we’re going to have to shoot the guy.”

Moments after arriving at the scene, Van Dyke jumped out of his squad car and opened fire at McDonald. The officer fired within six seconds of exiting the vehicle, and in about 1.6 seconds McDonald was on the ground, never to get up again. Van Dyke fired for another 12.5 seconds, emptying his clip.

Van Dyke, who testified on his own behalf, said that he continued to fire at McDonald because the teen was trying to get up. He also said McDonald raised his knife from his waist to above his shoulder just before he opened fire – a movement that does not appear in the police video that was shown repeatedly to jurors throughout the trial.

“The video doesn’t show my perspective,” Van Dyke said under cross-examination.

Gleason retorted in her closing: "Laquan McDonald was never going to walk home that night. The defendant decided that on the way to the scene' when he told his partner, "'I guess we’ll have to shoot him.'"

Herbert, the defense attorney, told the jury the shooting was a "tragedy but not a murder."

"It’s a tragedy that could’ve been prevented with one simple step." said Herbert, who picked up McDonald's knife and dropped it to the courtroom floor to make his point. "Laquan McDonald was the author, choreographer of this story. Remember the right decision isn’t always the easiest decision.”

As the jury deliberates, Chicago Police are bracing for protests.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, a Catholic priest and activist, took to social media this week to call on Chicagoans to “SHUT DOWN” the city if the jury does not convict Van Dyke.

“Anything Less than a CONVICTION, the next day Chicago should SHUT DOWN… NO ONE SHOULD GO TO WORK, SCHOOL, ANY STORES….A COMPLETE SHUT DOWN,” Pfelger wrote.

William Calloway, an activist and a plaintiff in a lawsuit that forced the city to release the video, also called for peaceful protests if Van Dyke is acquitted. “We want people to rise up,” Calloway said.

Even before the McDonald shooting, the police department’s relationship in the African-American community had been strained by a long history of police brutality and allegations of heavy-handed tactics in the city’s low-income and minority communities. Chicago borrowed about $709 million to pay settlements for police misconduct cases from 2010 to 2017, according to a report from the Action Center on Race & the Economy.

A Department of Justice review last year also found Chicago officers used force nearly 10 times more in incidents involving black suspects than against white suspects.

The Rev. Gregory Livingston, a pastor who has led several protests in the city to spotlight concerns about policing in Chicago, said the Van Dyke trial is about “black Chicago versus the Chicago Police Department.”

“What it’s symbolic of is the unequal application of justice that has existed in Chicago in the black community,” Livingston said. “So even though he’s a police officer, what has to happen here in order for the black community to have some sense of justice is that no one is seen to be above the law.”

