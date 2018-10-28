It's a rare occasion when Chipotle has a coupon.

Chipotle's Boorito is back with a few changes.

Costume-wearing fans can still score discounted burritos, tacos, salads and more during the Halloween day promotion from 3 p.m to closing as in past years.

This year, the meal deal is $4, up from $3 last year, and it's available without a costume, too. With promo code BOORITO, app and website customers can order $4 entrees Wednesday. Delivery orders also are eligible for the discount where available.

But Chipotle is offering some motivation to dress up.

The fast-casual chain is hosting an Instagram costume contest where a year of free burritos is up for grabs.

"Boorito is a longstanding Chipotle tradition that's beloved by our fans," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle in a statement. "We love contributing to the Halloween spirit and seeing our customers show off their fun, creative costumes to celebrate Halloween and enjoy some of their favorite food."

To enter, fans need to post a photo of themselves in costume at a Chipotle restaurant on their Instagram profile or Instagram Story and tag @Chipotle.

Chipotle will select eight finalists and post their photos on the brand's Instagram story. Fans will have the chance to vote for the "Boorito Champion" by "liking" their favorite costume from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Thursday.

The winner will be announced around 6 p.m. ET Thursday on Chipotle's Instagram account.

Find the rules at www.chipotle.com/boorito.

