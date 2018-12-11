The number of cases of a rare but paralyzing illness continues to climb as parents of afflicted children urge federal health officials to more quickly identify a cause and possible treatments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday raised the number of cases of acute flaccid myelitis reported this year to 90, spread among 27 states. An additional 162 patients are under investigation.

The disease is rare: It afflicts fewer than one in a million children. But symptoms are life-altering. It can paralyze a child's arms and legs. Some need ventilators to breathe. It can also cause muscle weakness, slurred speech and difficulty moving eyes and swallowing.

CDC officials are still working to identify what causes AFM.

Although a strain of a respiratory virus called enterovirus that circulates in late summer and fall was the prime suspect when the CDC began tracking the disease in 2014, federal health officials say they don't have enough evidence to conclude that particular virus is responsible for AFM.

Nancy Messonnier, the CDC's director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said patients with AFM typically had a fever or respiratory illness three to 10 days before they developed weakness in the arms or legs.

In addition to investigating enterovirus as a possible cause, CDC is searching whether the body's immune response to a virus causes the disease.

Messonnier noted that respiratory viruses are common this time of year, but a small number of children have developed AFM.

"What we don’t know is what's triggering AFM," Messonnier said. "It may be one of the viruses we have already tested. It may be a virus we haven’t yet detected. Or it could be the virus is kicking off another process and it is actually triggering (AFM) through an autoimmune process."

The illness peaks every other year from late summer through early fall. Public health officials began tracking it in 2014. They identified 120 cases in 34 states.

The number fell to 22 cases in 2015, but surged again in 2016, with 149 cases in 39 states.

So far in 2018, Messonnier said the number of cases confirmed and under investigation are similar to patterns that emerged in 2014 and 2016. Most cases confirmed in 2018 were children.

Although there have been no reported deaths in 2018, Messonnier acknowledged that the CDC has not continued to track patients diagnosed in past years. The agency has asked state health departments to match confirmed AFM cases against death registries since 2014 to check whether any kids or adults have died.

Doctors tested the respiratory and fecal specimens of patients diagnosed with AFM this year. About half of those patients had either enterovirus or another common cold virus, called rhinovirus.

Doctors believe that spinal fluid is a more definitive measure of whether a virus causes a disease. An adult on immune system drugs and a child who rapidly became paralyzed with AFM were the only two people whose spinal fluid tested positive for enterovirus.

In other cases, Messonnier said, it's possible the virus had already cleared the body's spinal cord, or might have hidden in harder-to-test tissue.

"It is possible we are missing the pathogen because we are testing at the point of limb weakness, not at the point where the illness occurs," Messonnier said.

With widespread attention on this illness, the CDC said it has evaluated more reports of children with AFM-type symptoms over the past three months.

The CDC has sought to raise awareness among doctors who are encouraged to report possible cases to local health departments. That likely means more doctors are reporting possible cases, and more families are asking about symptoms.

The federal agency said it has worked with local and state health departments and hospitals to gather information and confirm suspected cases more quickly.

While investigators attempt to pinpoint a cause of the illness, CDC officials said it's important to take precautionary measures such as getting recommended vaccines, washing your hands and avoiding mosquito bites.

Parents of children afflicted with AFM have grown frustrated with the speed of identifying a cause of the disease. In social media posts and interviews, parents have urged the CDC and local health departments to aggressively investigate the cause of the illness.

