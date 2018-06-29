Police respond to a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Several people were killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington.

At least five people were killed and two were injured when a gunman opened fire in a Maryland newsroom Thursday in what police are calling a "targeted attack" on the newspaper.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh said the suspect, identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, had put his weapon down and was hiding in the building under a desk when police found him at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis.

Anne Arundel police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said officers arrived on the scene within 60 seconds of initial reports.

"This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm," William Krampf, acting police chief Anne Arundel County, said at a news conference.

What happened

Thursday afternoon, a gunman armed with a gun and smoke grenades, shot through the glass door to the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, and opened fire on multiple employees. Employees dove under desks to avoid flying bullets. It "was like a ware zone," Phil Davis, a Capital crime reporter who was in the building at the time of the shooting, told The Baltimore Sun.

Authorities said police responded to the scene within a minute of the shooting. Police found the suspect hiding under a desk. About 170 people were evacuated from the site.

The Capital Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun. Its offices house two newspapers, one of which is the oldest in the country.

Suspect had sued the newspaper, held grudge

Jarrod W. Ramos, who is in custody, is accused of opening fire at the Capital Gazette. Court documents show Ramos, 38, filed a defamation suit against the newspaper in 2012, but a judge threw out the lawsuit, saying Ramos "fails to come close to alleging a case of defamation." A Maryland appeals court upheld the ruling.

The case referenced a Capital story by staff writer Eric Thomas Hartley under the headline "Jarrod wants to be your friend." The story described a harrowing situation of a woman who was continually harassed by Ramos after he contacted her on Facebook.

A review of Ramos' tweets to Hartley reveal that Ramos was angry about how the criminal case — and the press coverage of it — was handled. USA TODAY compiled approximately 880 tweets that Ramos made to Hartley's Twitter feed between 2011 and today.

Five people were killed

Journalist Rob Hiaasen was among the five victims of Thursday's deadly attack. Hiaasen, 59, was the assistant editor and a columnist for the Capital Gazette, according to the paper's website. Special publications editor Wendi Winters, writer John McNamara, editorial page editor Gerald Fischman and sales assistant Rebecca Smith also died.

Two others were injured.

Rob Hiaasen, deputy editor for the Capital Gazette, was one of the victims of the June 28, 2018 shooting at the newspaper.

