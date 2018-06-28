Two Toronto officers are facing charges after they allegedly ate cannabis-infused chocolate that had been seized as evidence, became ill and called authorities for help.

Constables Vittorio Dominelli and Jamie Young were criminally charged for an incident that happened in January and now face professional misconduct charges, according to the Toronto Star.

Documents for a Tuesday disciplinary hearing for Young published by CityNews Toronto describe the alleged incident.

On January 27, Dominelli and Young were allegedly part of a drug bust where seven people were arrested and a number of cannabis products were seized. Young was the seizing officer, the document says.

Among the seized items was cannabis-infused chocolate. The disciplinary report alleges the officers failed to officially account for some of this chocolate and later consumed some of it while they worked another assignment.

After eating the chocolate, Dominelli allegedly put an "Officer Needs Assistance" call over the police radio, "as he felt he was going to pass out" as he ran up a street. Young also allegedly contacted 9-1-1.

The officers admitted to eating the cannabis-infused chocolate and were both found to be "in distress" when authorities arrived, the document alleges.

Both Dominelli and Young received medical treatment. One of the officers responding to the call slipped on ice and injured herself, the document states.

The seven people who were arrested for the earlier bust had their charges withdrawn because of the incident involving Dominelli and Young, according to the document.

Police found cannabis-infused chocolate by the officers’ belongings. That chocolate matched items seized in the earlier operation, the document alleges.

The Star reports Dominelli faces four misconduct charges and Young faces six.

