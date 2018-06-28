President Trump says he wants to nominate a justice who could serve on the Supreme Court for 40 years or more as Justice Anthony Kennedy's replacement. Such a candidate would be a first among the 113 people who have served on the court.

William O. Douglas, who retired at 77, is the court's the longest serving justice. He didn't hit the 40-year milestone, but served more more than twice as long as the average justice.

The president previously released a list of 25 candidates back in November, preceding Kennedy's retirement announcement on Wednesday. Consider how old the youngest of this group would be in 40 years:

Of the current court, only justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch joined the bench before their 50th birthdays.

