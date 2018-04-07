LONDON — British police declared a major incident Wednesday after a man and a woman were exposed to an unknown substance close to the city of Salisbury, where a Russian former spy and his daughter were poisoned with nerve agent four months ago.

Emergency services were called to the town of Amesbury in Wiltshire county in southern England, after the pair, both in their 40s, were found unconscious in a property Saturday evening.

“They are both currently receiving treatment for suspected exposure to an unknown substance at Salisbury District Hospital. They are both in a critical condition,” Wiltshire Police said in a statement.



Police said the two were initially thought to have used heroin of crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs, but that more testing was now being carried out to determine the nature of the substance.

The places the pair — whose identities weren’t immediately released — frequented before they became ill have been cordoned off in Amesbury and Salisbury as a precaution and police patrols have increased.

Public health officials said there is not believed to be a significant health risk to the public, but this “will be continually assessed as further information becomes known.”

Amesbury is about 10 miles from Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unresponsive on a bench on March 4.

Britain says the Skripals were poisoned with Soviet-developed Novichok nerve agent and blames Russia. The Kremlin denies any responsibility. Sergei Skripal was jailed in Russia in 2006 for passing state secrets to Britain. He was released as part of a spy swap in 2010 and moved to Salisbury.

The poisoning incident has soured relations between Russia and many British allies including the expulsion of hundreds of diplomats on both sides.

Yulia was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital in April and her father was discharged from the same hospital in May. Both were taken to an undisclosed location for their protection.







