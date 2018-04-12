Skywatchers will get a special treat next week as the year’s brightest comet flies across the night sky.

Though the comet has the rather uninspiring name of "46P/Wirtanen," it will be among the 10 closest comet approaches to Earth since 1950 and the 20th-closest approach of a comet dating as far back as the ninth century, according to Sky & Telescope.

Wirtanen’s closest approach to the sun will be Wednesday, Dec. 12, and its closest approach to Earth will be Sunday, Dec. 16, EarthSky said. On that day, the comet will be "only" 7.1 million miles from Earth, which is rather close in cosmic terms. (The sun, for instance, is about 93 million miles away.)

The comet should be visible with the naked eye, but the best views will likely be through binoculars and small telescopes, especially away from city lights. "Be sure to seek out dark skies in your quest for Comet 46P Wirtanen," noted David Dickenson of Universe Today.

Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova in 2011.

NASA

Another nuisance will be brightness from the increasingly full moon next week.

If you are able get a glimpse of it, the comet and its coma (the fuzzy-looking area around the comet) will be rather large – about 2 to 3 times the diameter of the moon, Sky & Telescope reported.

"Remember, you’re not looking for a sharp star-like object, but rather something which is spreading its light out over a relatively large area," said Sky & Telescope's Joe Rao.

Other factoids: It's relatively small in size, with an estimated diameter of about 3/4 of a mile. It'll also be zooming along at over 21,000 miles per hour.

Since the comet will remain within 10 million miles of Earth for several weeks, NASA scientists will get an extended chance to study it. NASA researcher Michael DiSanti said the comet's several-week-long-flyby will allow for detailed studies of what it's made of, as more of the comet’s nucleus becomes exposed to sunlight.

According to Universe Today, U.S. astronomer Carl Wirtanen first spied the comet on the night of January 17, 1948, while surveying the sky from the Lick Observatory in California. And since he discovered it, the comet bears his name.

One extra bit of good news: There is "no chance of the comet hitting Earth," the University of Maryland's astronomy department reported.

46P now bright enough to be visible in an allsky photo. This one using the very impressive Olympus 8mm f1.8 fisheye lens, from my very light polluted location. pic.twitter.com/mDgXfgaH1c — Terry Lovejoy (@TerryLovejoy66) December 2, 2018

