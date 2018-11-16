– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
With so many options out there, finding a good laptop can be a daunting task. Whether you just need something for surfing the web or playing video games, we’ve got something on this list for just about everyone. We've spent the whole month tracking the best Black Friday deals available right now, and there are a ton of laptops worth checking out. Here are our favorites.
The best Black Friday laptop deals available now:
- Dell XPS 13 (4K touchscreen display)—$1,499.99 at Costco (Save $500) : If you’re looking for serious power, the Dell XPS 13 is a great choice. Between the Intel Core i7-8550U processor and 16GB of RAM, you can expect lightning-fast performance. If you don't need the 4K screen you can find a similar model (8th-gen i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for just $1,099.99 at Office Depot.
- Dell XPS 15 (256GB SSD + Nvidia Gaming GTX 1050)—$1,083.98 at Amazon (Save $515.02) : If you’re looking for speedy performance on a budget, the Dell XPS 15 is a great option. Thanks to the Intel Core i5-7300HQ Quad Core processor and Nvidia graphics, you can play most AAA games on medium to high settings. The 4K display also produces rich colors and sharp details, which is awesome for gaming or editing photos. While the industrial design looks a little dated, we wouldn’t say it’s a deal-breaker. Note: This deal is only available Thanksgiving day.
- Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition Gaming Laptop (GTX 1070 8GB + 256GB PCIe SSD)—$1,799 at Amazon (Save $100) : From the sophisticated design to the wide variety of ports, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition really stands out from the pack. It’s one heck of a performer, too, as it’s powerful enough to run virtual reality experiences and photo/video editing software. The Scar is also upgradeable, meaning you can swap out the storage if you want to. It’s so much more than your run-of-the-mill gaming machine.
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen)—$1,822 at Amazon (Save $677) : Between the long battery life and phenomenal keyboard, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen) is a really well-rounded laptop. It’s powerful enough to handle heavy workloads and the keyboard is an absolute dream to type on. While it may not be the most eye-catching machine we’ve ever seen, the carbon fiber exterior is amazing, as it’s so soft you’ll want to brush it against your cheek.
- Google Pixelbook (i5 processor + 8GB RAM)—$848 at Amazon (Save $151) : With its convertible design, snappy performance, and long battery life, it’s no surprise that the Google Pixelbook is our favorite Chromebook. In addition to getting full Android support and a fantastic keyboard, the display is a touchscreen as well. Although it’s pretty expensive for a Chromebook, if you’ve got a flexible budget, it’s definitely a worthwhile purchase.
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6” Laptop—$349 at Wal-mart (Save $100) : This affordable 15-inch laptop has everything you need to handle the basics: a fast 8th-gen i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD all for just $349. It's among the most powerful laptops under $400 we've seen this year, so if it fits the bill there's no need to hesitate.
While we think the above laptops are the best for most people right now, there are plenty of other laptops to consider. Here are some other laptop deals worth checking out now, as well as our favorite ones that will be available beginning around Thanksgiving and into Black Friday.
-
Acer Aspire E15 (8th Gen Intel Core + 8GB RAM)—$569.99 at Amazon (Save $30)
-
-
HP Spectre x360 (16GB RAM + i7-8550U Quad Core processor) — $1,349.97 at Amazon (Save $650)
-
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar — $1,694 at Amazon (Save $105)
-
Acer Swift 7 (512GB SSD + Full HD Display) —$799.99 at Amazon (Save $200)
-
Microsoft Surface Book 2 —$2,098.30 at Amazon (Save $400.70)
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with i5, 256GB SSD, and Type Cover — $999 at Microsoft(Save $330) — Starting 11/22 at 12AM EST
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 with m3, 128GB SSD, and Type Cover — $599 at Microsoft (Save $310) — Starting 11/22 at 12AM EST
-
Dell 15-in. G3 Gaming Laptop with 8th-gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB, 1050Ti GPU—$599 at Microsoft (Save $200) — Starting 11/22 at 12AM EST
-
HP 15.6-in. Laptop with 7th gen i5, 8GB RAM, 2TB HDD—$349 at Microsoft (Save $200) — Starting 11/22 at 12AM EST
-
Samsung 11.6-in. Chromebook 3 with 4GB RAM, 16GB storage—$99 at Wal-mart (Save $100) — Starting online 11/21 10PM EST
There are a ton of other laptops on sale this year, and deals from major retailers like Amazon have yet to be announced. We'll be staying on top of all the latest laptop deals this Black Friday season, so be sure to check back with us for all the latest laptop deals.
Check out all the best Black Friday deals you can get right now
Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. For the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .