Black Friday is up and running. We've been keeping a close watch on all the deals you can get right now, and Amazon (unsurprisingly) has the lion's share. If you're already a Prime member, or you want to take advantage of the free 30-day trial and that sweet Prime 2-day shipping, we've plucked out all the best Amazon deals to get you started.
Here are our absolute favorite Amazon Black Friday deals (so far):
- Anker Powercore 26800 Portable Backup Battery—$37.99 on Amazon (Save $28): This deal is good on Friday only, but it's one of our favorite portable batteries because it can recharge your device multiple times on a single charge.
- Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7BK Over-Ear Headphones—$183.73 on Amazon (Save $66.22): Our top-rated headphones! They’re on the lowest price of the year.
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): Our readers have been obsessed with the Dot lately, and for half off the brand new model, we don't blame them.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target and Best Buy versions of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) are available for the same price.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$59.49 on Amazon (Save 40): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model is at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $600 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$447.99 on Amazon (Save $101): This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubes that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, it's down to its lowest price on Amazon.
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$178.93 at Amazon (Save $51.06): This is the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes, and we love the discount!
- Vitamix 5200 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty.
But those are not the only amazing savings you'll find on Amazon. These are some of the other great deals we're excited about today!
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test—$99.99 on Amazon (Save $50): If you want more than your family history, this DNA kit will also tell you about your genetic code and how it might affect your health.
- Casper Mattress—$795 on Amazon (Save $200): This is our Editor-in-Chief's favorite mattress!
- Echo (2nd gen.)—$69 (Save $30.99)
- Echo Plus (2nd-gen.)—$109.99 (Save $40)
- Echo Show (2nd. gen.)—$179.99 (Save $50)
- Echo Spot—$89.99 (Save $40)
- Dyson V7 Animal + HEPA vacuum—$164.99 on eBay (Save $335): Yes you read that right. This is 66% off right now! It's also $175 on Amazon if you want Prime shipping.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $40): The all-new Charge 3 is the best fitness tracker of 2018, and this is the first time it's been on sale.
- Furbo Dog Camera—$134.99 at Amazon (Save $114.01): This is the best treat-tossing camera for pet owners.
- iRobot Brava jet 240 Robot Mop—$135.99 on Amazon (Save $33.01): Click the on-page coupon to get the new iRobot mop for its lowest price ever.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$435.06 on Amazon (Save $113.94): This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubes that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, it's down to its lowest price on Amazon.
- Philips Hue White A19 Start Kit with 4 bulbs and hub—$79.94 on Amazon (Save $20)
- S'Well Water Bottles—Various discounts on every kind and color on Amazon: If you or someone you love is obsessed with these water bottles, this sale is the perfect chance to add to the collection.
- Wusthof Classic Paring Knife—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $3): This is the best paring knife we've ever tested and it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.
