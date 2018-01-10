Yelp's top picks for a leaf-peeping trip
01 / 30
The best-reviewed park in Bar Harbor, Maine, is Acadia National Park: http://www.yelp.com/biz/acadia-national-park-bar-harbor
02 / 30
The best-reviewed restaurant in Bar Harbor is the Side Street Cafe: https://www.yelp.com/biz/side-street-cafe-bar-harbor
03 / 30
The best-reviewed coffee shop in Bar Harbor is Coffee Hound: https://www.yelp.com/biz/coffee-hound-bar-harbor
04 / 30
The best-reviewed park in Luray, Virginia, is Shenandoah National Park: http://www.yelp.com/biz/shenandoah-national-park-luray
05 / 30
The best-reviewed restaurant in Luray, Virginia, is Uncle Bucks: https://www.yelp.com/biz/uncle-bucks-luray
06 / 30
The best-reviewed coffee shop in Luray, Virginia, is Gathering Grounds: https://www.yelp.com/biz/gathering-grounds-patisserie-and-cafe-luray-3
07 / 30
The best-reviewed park in Bear Mountain, New York, is Bear Mountain State Park: http://www.yelp.com/biz/bear-mountain-state-park-bear-mountain
08 / 30
The best-reviewed restaurant in nearby Fort Montgomery, New York, is Barnstormer Barbecue: https://www.yelp.com/biz/barnstormer-barbeque-fort-montgomery
09 / 30
The best-reviewed coffee shop in nearby Peekskill, New York, is the Peekskill Coffee House: https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-peekskill-coffee-house-peekskill
10 / 30
The best-reviewed park in Castile, New York is Letchworth State Park: http://www.yelp.com/biz/letchworth-state-park-castile-3
11 / 30
The best-reviewed restaurant in nearby Perry, New York, is Hole In The Wall Restaurant: https://www.yelp.com/biz/hole-in-the-wall-restaurant-perry
12 / 30
The best-reviewed coffee shop in nearby Perry, New York, is the Bibio-Tech Cafe: https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-biblio-tech-cafe-perry
13 / 30
The best-reviewed park in Kerhonkson, New York, is Minnewaska State Park Preserve: http://www.yelp.com/biz/minnewaska-state-park-preserve-kerhonkson
14 / 30
The best-reviewed restaurant in Kerhonkson is Rough Cut Brewing Company: https://www.yelp.com/biz/rough-cut-brewing-company-kerhonkson
15 / 30
The best-reviewed coffee shop in nearby Accord, New York, is Saunderskill Farm Mkt: https://www.yelp.com/biz/saunderskill-farm-mkt-accord
16 / 30
The best-reviewed park in Lincoln, New Hamshire, is Flume Gorge: https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-flume-gorge-lincoln
17 / 30
The best-reviewed restaurant in Lincoln is the Common Man Restaurant: https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-common-man-restaurant-lincoln
18 / 30
The best-reviewed coffee shop in Lincoln is Half Baked & Fully Brewed: https://www.yelp.com/biz/half-baked-and-fully-brewed-lincoln-2
19 / 30
The best reviewed park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is Great Smoky Mountains National Park: http://www.yelp.com/biz/great-smoky-mountains-national-park-gatlinburg
20 / 30
The best-reviewed restaurant in Gatlinburg is Delauders BBQ: https://www.yelp.com/biz/delauders-bbq-gatlinburg
21 / 30
The best-reviewed coffee shop in Gatlinburg is Coffee & Company: https://www.yelp.com/biz/coffee-and-company-gatlinburg
22 / 30
The best reviewed park in Asheville, North Carolina, is the Blue Ridge Parkway: http://www.yelp.com/biz/blue-ridge-parkway-asheville
23 / 30
The best-reviewed restaurant in Asheville is HomeGrown: https://www.yelp.com/biz/homegrown-asheville
24 / 30
The best-reviewed coffee shop in Asheville is High Five Coffee Bar: https://www.yelp.com/biz/high-five-coffee-bar-asheville-3
25 / 30
The best reviewed park in Newburyport, Massachusetts, is Maudslay State Park: http://www.yelp.com/biz/maudslay-state-park-newburyport
26 / 30
The best-reviewed restaurant in Newburyport is Lexie's: https://www.yelp.com/biz/lexies-newburyport-2
27 / 30
The best-reviewed coffee shop in Newburyport is Plum Island Coffee Roasters: https://www.yelp.com/biz/plum-island-coffee-roasters-newburyport
28 / 30
The best reviewed park in Baraboo, Wisconsin, is Devil's Lake State Park: https://www.yelp.com/biz/devils-lake-state-park-baraboo
29 / 30
The best-reviewed restaurant in Baraboo is Driftless Glenn Distillery: https://www.yelp.com/biz/driftless-glen-distillery-baraboo
30 / 30
The best-reviewed coffee shop in Baraboo is Coffee Bean Connection: https://www.yelp.com/biz/coffee-bean-connection-baraboo

There are some glorious opportunities for extended autumn trips across the U.S. – basically any destination where deciduous trees meet cold weather – but many Americans prefer to do fall foliage as a day trip. 

So USA TODAY asked Yelp – which offers crowd-sourced reviews of restaurants, attractions and more – to identify towns across the USA that drew rave reviews that mention fall foliage. Yelp also shared the best-reviewed park or trail, coffee shop and restaurant in each destination.

The result is a a handy guide to a perfect leaf-peeping trip. From Bar Harbor, Maine, to Baraboo, Wisconsin, take a tour of fall foliage standouts in the slideshow above. 

Great leaf peeping on public lands
01 / 23
In the mid-1800s, artists and painters of the Hudson River School flocked to Mount Desert Island in Maine and glorified its natural beauty with their brushstrokes -- inspiring patrons and friends to explore the area. Undaunted by crude accommodations and simple food, they sought out local fishermen and farmers to put them up for a modest fee. As more people came to savor the fresh salt air, beautiful scenery and relaxed pace, the fame and popularity of this gorgeous coastline grew. After years of preservation efforts, this lovely landscape became Acadia National Park in 1929. It’s especially gorgeous in the fall.
02 / 23
Bering Land Bridge National Preserve in Alaska erupts with color during the short fall season. You can find more than gorgeous views and amazing wildlife here, though. Field research continues to uncover evidence of prehistoric animals and the first people to settle the continent.
03 / 23
A rolling carpet of autumn color covers the landscape along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. From mountaintop to valley bottom, the gorgeous colors of nature are calling you to explore this amazing place.
04 / 23
National wildlife refuges are America’s best-kept secret -- offering unparalleled opportunities to experience the great outdoors and providing vital habitat for thousands of species of animals and plants, both abundant and rare. With at least one national wildlife refuge in every state and territory (plus an hour’s drive of most major metropolitan areas), there’s a wildlife refuge nearby waiting to be explored. Photo of a cottonwood and sandhill cranes at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico.
05 / 23
Running 184 miles from Washington, D.C., to Cumberland, Maryland, the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park offers as much adventure as you can handle. Hiking and biking on the towpath are favorite activities for locals and visitors alike. With so much history and nature to experience, you should visit this fall to enjoy the autumn colors.
06 / 23
A vital wetland in the Mississippi River watershed, Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas is a haven for a variety of native wildlife and migratory birds. Its fertile forests and some three hundred lakes are interlaced with streams, swamps and bayous. The refuge also shows off some pretty fall colors.
07 / 23
Fall is short-lived in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, but it’s full of vibrant colors. In early September the short scrubs that cover the tundra turn bright red, followed by golden aspens at higher elevations.
08 / 23
Grand Teton National Park is a must-see in the fall! Aspen tree leaves blaze mostly yellow and orange (and occasionally red) shades during autumn, creating a dramatic contrasting with the towering Teton Range in the background.
09 / 23
This picture from Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado has everything! Fall colors, massive sand dunes and snow capped mountains showcase this marvel of the West. Visiting here is an experience unlike anywhere else. Did you know you can sled down the dunes?
10 / 23
A spectacular natural oasis within the limits of New York City, Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge offers great opportunities for recreation, bird watching and enjoying gorgeous sunrises over the water. Part of Gateway National Recreation Area, it’s the only wildlife refuge in the national park system.
11 / 23
Fall paints the landscape golden yellow at Lake Clark National Park & Preserve in Alaska. Pictured here is an awesome autumn shot of Tanalian Falls.
12 / 23
Fall colors are in full swing at Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge -- located in southeast Maine near the Canadian border -- protects a wilderness of lakes, bogs, forests and more. Wildlife like moose, deer and songbirds thrive in the refuge’s diverse and picturesque habitats.
13 / 23
A visit to North Cascades National Park is definitely worth the trek to northern Washington. Here larch trees turn a beautiful soft shade of gold, and when the sun shines through them, it’s a magical moment.
14 / 23
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan is truly a mosaic of natural and cultural wonders. Along its 42 miles of Lake Superior shoreline are over 15 miles of towering sandstone cliffs, more than 12 miles of beautiful beaches and nearly five miles of enormous sand dunes. And there are waterfalls, lighthouses, lakes, streams and forest to enjoy -- no matter the season. Photo of Sable Falls surrounded by autumn foliage.
15 / 23
Named for the world-renowned environmentalist, Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Maine is a great place to find peace and connect with nature on a quiet stroll, catching glimpses of bird and bunnies in the woods and on the beach. Open in all seasons, the refuge is always welcoming -- but it’s especially amazing in the fall.
16 / 23
Located just northeast of Denver, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is a 15,000-acre expanse of prairie, wetland and woodland habitat. The land has a unique story -- it has survived the test of time and transitioned from farmland to war-time manufacturing site to wildlife sanctuary today. It may be one of the finest conservation success stories in history and a place where wildlife thrives. It’s the perfect place to relax by the water’s edge and enjoy the gorgeous fall colors.
17 / 23
Fall can come and go in the blink of an eye at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. This stunning picture captures the beauty of the park in autumn, but snow is already beginning to fall in the upper elevations. Soon, most of the park will be covered in a blanket of white.
18 / 23
In the fall, public lands across the country transform into a tapestry of red, orange and gold. Where is your favorite place to go leaf-peeping? Here’s a breathtaking shot from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.
19 / 23
The majestic South Fork of the Snake River flows 66 miles across southeastern Idaho, through high mountain valleys, rugged canyons and broad flood plains to its confluence with the Henry's Fork near Menan Buttes. The South Fork is home to 126 bird species, moose, deer and an impressive array of other wildlife. Plus, it's a great place to see fall colors in full bloom!
20 / 23
Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve in Alaska is the largest national park in the U.S. Four mountain ranges run through it, with nine of the 16 highest peaks in the country. Its Malaspina glacier is bigger than the state of Rhode Island, and a diverse array of wildlife thrives in habitats from the mountains to the coast. By early September, the park loses over five minutes of sunlight each day. Enjoy the fall colors -- they don’t last long.
21 / 23
Yosemite National Park is a popular tourist destination. In the fall, crowds start to thin, and visitors can enjoy the park at more of a relaxed pace. A view of Yosemite Valley from the Merced River.
22 / 23
Fall is a great time to visit Zion National Park in Utah. The crowds get smaller and the temperatures cool. Along the Virgin River, cottonwoods turn golden yellow and bigtooth maples add splashes of scarlet to the canyons and trails. These streaks of color enhance the already magnificent landscape.
23 / 23
Autumn is the perfect time to visit many of America's amazing public lands and see fall colors. At Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the trees burst with beautiful oranges, reds and yellows.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com