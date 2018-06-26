U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Children's Hospitals released its top 10 high-quality centers and best hospitals by speciality on Tuesday.

Boston Children's Hospital topped the 2018-19 honor roll, followed by Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia — the same three hospitals topped the list last year.

U.S. News & World Report also released rankings of hospitals in these specialties: pediatric cancer, pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, Pediatric Orthopedics, Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatric Urology.

RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from nearly 200 medical centers as well as surveys of more than 11,000 pediatric specialists is used to create the report. Rankings are based on measures such as clinical outcomes, mortality and infection rates, staffing adequacy and compliance with best practices, to name a few.

U.S. News has ranked children's hospitals since 2006.

These are the top children's hospitals on the honor roll:

1. Boston Children's Hospital

2. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

3. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

4. Texas Children's Hospital

5. Children's National Medical Center

6. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

7. Nationwide Children's Hospital

8. Johns Hopkins Children's Center

9. Children's Hospital Colorado

10. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

These are the top five children's hospitals in selected specialities:

Pediatric cancer

1. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

3. Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

4. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

5. Nationwide Children's Hospital

Pediatric cardiology and heart surgery

1. Texas Children's Hospital

2. Boston Children's Hospital

3. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

4. C.S. Mott Children's Hospital-Michigan Medicine

5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Pediatric orthopedics

1. Boston Children's Hospital

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

3. Children's Medical Center Dallas-Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

4. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

See the full rankings on U.S. News & World Report.

