March's #avgeek photo gallery
A rouge Boeing 767 leaves the warm climate Las Vegas, bound for Toronto, on February 15, 2016.
As early morning rays of sun pierce the sky a Boeing 767 lands at New York's JFK airport on January 16, 2016.
Painted in the latest scheme, an Alitalia Airbus A330 lands at New York JFK airport on January 16, 2016.
A Japan Airlines Boeing 777-300 takes off for Tokyo from New York JFK on January 17, 2016.
In honor of Leap Day, engine maker CFM's new LEAP powerplant makes an appearance on Boeing's 737 MAX, seen on January 29, 2016 in Seattle, Wash.
Boeing's new 737 MAX jet lands at Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash following a test flight on February 6, 2016.
A DHL Boeing 767-200 freighter leaves Seattle under cloudy skies in early February, 2016.
An F-18 fighter jet taxies to a parking stand after landing at Seattle's Boeing Field on February 6, 2016.
Boeing's new KC-46 aeriel refueling tanker returns from a test flight in February of 2016.
With its unusual wingtip fuel tanks and easily visible swooping red stripe, one of Boeing's T33 chase planes rockets out of Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash. on February 6, 2016 for a test flight.
An allegiant MD80 takes off from Seattle's Boeing Field well after dark in February of 2016 on a sports charter.
The picturesque mountains in northern Nevada make for great window watching on board a Southwest Airlines flight on February 14, 2016.
Sean Drake greets girfriend Samantha Hoch, bouquet of roses in hand, in the lobby of Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 14, 2016
An Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 lands at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 14, 2016.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport under on February 28, 2016.
The unmistakable Las Vegas skyline makes for a unique departure view on board a Southwest Airlines flight in February of 2016.
Suburban cul-de-sacs outside Reno, Nevada create interesting symmetry, seen on February 14, 2016.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departs Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 14, 2016.
An American Airlines MD80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 14, 2016.
A Lufthansa Boeing 747-400 departs Seattle-Tacoma International Airport under ominous skies on February 28, 2016.
A Virgin American Airbus A319 takes off from Las Vegas on February 15, 2016.
A Kenmore Air seaplane lands on Seattle's Lake Union on February 20, 2016.
Alaska Airlines' new livery makes an appearance at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on February 28, 2016.
A Kenmore Air seaplane soars over Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood on February 20, 2016.
An Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 lands under a faint rainbow at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on February 28, 2016.
A Virgin American Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport under on February 28, 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 737 makes an awkward landing on a windy day at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport under on February 28, 2016.

U.S. passenger numbers are at record levels, but packed terminals aren’t preventing travelers from enjoying their time at U.S. airports.

Air travelers say they are the happiest they've been in years when flying through U.S. airports, according to J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

Overall traveler satisfaction climbed to a score of 761 on J.D. Power’s 1,000-point scale. That marked an all-time high for the survey, up 12 points from the previous record set just last year and up 30 points from 2016. J.D. Power conducted its first airport satisfaction survey for North American airports in 2000.

“North America airports have been doing a tremendous job managing passenger volume, adding amenities, and keeping travelers moving despite some noteworthy challenges,” Michael Taylor, Travel Practice Lead at J.D. Power, said in a statement accompanying the results.

Despite that, Taylor said airports “will be put to the true test over the next few years.”

“Several multi-billion-dollar airport construction projects – such as those in Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago – are reaching phases in which passenger disruption and increased traffic will be incredibly hard to avoid,” he said. “How well these rapidly expanding airports manage throughout these infrastructure projects will provide valuable insight into what’s in store on a nationwide basis.”

TODAY IN THE SKYThe world's 20 busiest airports (story continues below)

The busiest airports in the world (2017)
20. Denver (DEN): 61,379,396. Rank in 2016: 18th.
19. Seoul/Incheon (ICN): 62,157,834 (up 7.5%). Rank in 2016: 20th.
18. Singapore Changi (SIN): 62,220,000 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 17th.
17. Jakarta/Soekarno-Hatta (CGK): 63,015,620 (up 8.3%). Rank in 2016: 19th.
16. New Delhi (DEL): 63,451,503 (up 14.1%). Rank in 2016: 22nd.
15. Istanbul Atatürk (IST): 63,872,283 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 14th.
14. Frankfurt (FRA): 64,500,386 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 13th.
13. Guangzhou, China (CAN): 65,887,473 (up 10.3%). Rank in 2016: 15th.
12. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 67,092,194 (up 2.3%). Rank in 2016: 11th.
11. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS): 68,515,425 (up 7.7%). Rank in 2016: 12th.
10. Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 10th.
10. Shanghai Pudong (PVG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 9th. (Data: Airports Council International)
8. Hong Kong (HKG): 72,663,955 (up 3.4%). Rank in 2016: 8th.
7. London Heathrow (LHR): 78,014,598 (up 3%). Rank in 2016: 7th.
6. Chicago O'Hare (ORD): 79,828,183 (up 2.4%). Rank in 2016: 6th.
5. Los Angeles (LAX): 84,557,968 (up 4.5%). Rank in 2016: 4th.
4. Tokyo Haneda (HND): 85,408,975 (up 6.5%). Rank in 2016: 5th.
3. Dubai International (DXB): 88,242,099 (up 5.5%). Rank in 2016: 3rd.
2. Beijing (PEK): 95,786,442 passengers (up 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 2nd.
1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers (down 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 1st.
1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers.

For now, however, the J.D. Power survey cited several areas where travelers gave high marks.

“Improvement is driven primarily by a 17-point increase in satisfaction with food, beverage and retail, and an 18-point increase in satisfaction with security check,” J.D. Power said in a description of its results.

Even the TSA played a roll, with J.D. Power citing “improved communication and cooperation between airport and TSA staff” for helping to keep security lines manageable at most airports.

J.D. Power’s annual airport survey measures travelers’ satisfaction with airports across North America on the following factors: accessibility, check-in and baggage check process, security screening, shopping, terminal facilities and baggage claim.

Which airports came out on top?

For the 2018 ratings, J.D. Power broke out airports by three categories: Mega, Large and Medium. “Mega” airports were defined as those handling more than 32.5 million annual passengers. The “Large” category included airports with 10 million to 32.4 million passengers while the “Medium” category looked at airports with between 3 million and 9.9 million passengers.

The airport with the highest overall rating in 2018 was California’s John Wayne Airport that serves Orange County. The airport, one of the secondary airports in the greater Los Angeles area, earned 815 points on J.D. Power’s 1,000-point scale, taking the No. 1 spot in the “Large” airport category. It also helped John Wayne edge out Buffalo/Niagara International Airport, which had the second-highest overall score (814) of all airports in the survey.

Among the USA’s biggest airports, Las Vegas McCarran forged a tie with 2017 champion Orlando International for the top spot in the "Mega" category. A 781 score for both Las Vegas and Orlando helped the two edge out third-place finisher Detroit.

At the other end of the spectrum, the worst North American airports were again found in the New York City metro area. New York’s LaGuardia Airport – undergoing a cumbersome-but-needed redevelopment – earned a score of 678, by far the lowest of all the airports in the survey. The second-lowest rating came on the other side of the metro area, where New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International netted a score of 701.

Scroll down for the full list of airports in the J.D. Power survey for 2018.

“Mega” airports

1. Las Vegas McCarran (LAS), 781 points 

1. Orlando International (MCO), 781

3.  Detroit (DTW), 775 

4. Denver (DEN), 771

5. Dallas/Fort Wort Worth (DFW), 770 

6. Atlanta (ATL), 769

6. Houston Bush Intercontinental (IAH), 769

8. Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP), 767

9. Phoenix (PHX), 765 

10. San Francisco (SFO), 763

11. Charlotte (CLT), 761

11. Toronto Pearson (YYZ), 761

Average for "Mega" airports: 758

13. Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), 756

14. New York JFK (JFK), 752

15. Miami (MIA), 750

16. Boston (BOS), 747

17. Chicago O'Hare (ORD), 735

17. Los Angeles (LAX), 735

19. Newark Liberty (EWR), 701

PHOTO TOUR: Planespotting at San Francisco International (rankings continue below)

Planespotting at San Francisco International Airport
A United Airlines Boeing 747 takes off for Hong Kong from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
Virgin America tails group together at Terminal Two at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
An Emirates Airbus A380, flying in a special Los Angeles Dodgers livery, departs for Dubai from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
An Air France Airbus A380 begins the long journey to Paris from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
An Air China Boeing 747-8i lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A WOW Air Airbus A330 arriving from Iceland lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 departs from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A United Airlines ramp worker guides a departing United Boeing 747 out for departure from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
Wings flexing, a United Airlines Boeing 787 takes off from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
United Airlines Boeing 757s trade places at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A tiny United Express CRJ regional jet is dwarfed by the massive the Emirates Airbus A380 taxiing behind it at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 arriving from Frankfurt, Germany, lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' first nonstop flight connecting Singapore and San Francisco taxis to the gate at San Francisco International Airport after arrival on Oct. 23, 2016.
Jets line up for departure during the early evening rush at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A British Airways Boeing 777 takes off from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter prepares to land at its base at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 757 taxies to the gate after arrival at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A Japan Airlines (JAL) Boeing 777 leads the way through a heavy crosswind while a British Airways Airbus A380 follows behind for landing at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A Japan Airlines Boeing 777 arriving from Tokyo lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 takes off from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A United Express CRJ regional jet lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
An Air China Boeing 777 arriving from Beijing prepares to land at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 takes off for London from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
An Air Berlin Airbus A330 arrives to San Francisco International Airport from Germany on Oct. 23, 2016.
An Air Berlin Airbus A330 departs San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
As night falls, a United Airlines Airbus A319 prepares for departure from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
Jets line up for departure during the early evening rush at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A United Airlines Airbus A319 waits to cross the runway at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A China Southern Boeing 787 Dreamliner taxiies to a gate after arriving to San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 777 taxies out for departure on an early morning at San Francisco International Airport on April 23, 2016.
An entrance to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is seen on July 1, 2016.
A Virgin America plane lands within view of a United Airlines plane at San Francisco International Airport on Feb. 18, 2015.
A sign is posted near the departures monitor for the new Yoga Room at San Francisco International Airport's terminal 2 on Jan. 26, 2012.
Terminal 2 is seen through the window of a sky train station at San Francisco International Airport on March 13, 2015.
A United Airlines Boeing 747 sits on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on June 10, 2015.
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 plane lands at San Francisco International Airport on May 10, 2011.
An American Airlines aircraft passes in view of an American Airlines gate at San Francisco International Airport's "T2" Terminal 2 on April 6, 2011.
The Virgin Galactic spaceship sits on the runway at the new T2 Virgin terminal at San Francisco International Airport on April 6, 2011.
Fliers enter the San Francisco's new "T3E" gates under this modern-looking entrance area.

"Large" airports

1. John Wayne/Orange County, California (SNA), 815

2. Dallas Love (DAL), 810

3. Portland, Oregon (PDX), 804

4. Nashville (BNA), 802

5. Tampa (TPA), 799

6. Vancouver, Canada (YVR), 781

7. San Diego (SAN), 776

8. Montreal (YUL), 774

9. Austin (AUS), 772

10. Houston Hobby (HOU), 768

10. Salt Lake City (SLC), 768

12. Chicago Midway (MDW), 763

Average for "Large" airports: 760

13. Baltimore/Washington (BWI), 759

13. Washington Reagan National (DCA), 759

15. Calgary (YYC), 756

16. St. Louis (STL), 753

17. Washington Dulles (IAD), 751

18. Oakland (OAK), 749

19. Fort Lauderdale (FLL), 744

20. New Orleans (MSY), 743

21. Honolulu (HNL), 736

21. Philadelphia (PHL), 736

23. Kansas City (MCI), 733

24. New York LaGuardia (LGA), 678

PHOTO ARCHIVES: Dallas Love Field rolls out new amenities (rankings continue below)

The new, improved Dallas Love Field
The airport's original sign.
The current sign.
Southwest Airlines had this countdown clock for the lifting of the Wright Amendment in its lobby.
Virgin America has a special check-in area in the ticket lobby for its First Class and Elevate Gold passengers.
A comfy and colorful pre-security seating area at Love Field.
"North Texas Sunrise," by Dixie Friend Gay, is by the security checkpoint.
The 12-foot-tall "Texas Ranger of 1960" by Waldine Tauch stands in the main lobby.
The giant terazzo World Map at the security checkpoint is one of the airport's original artworks.
There are activities for kids of all ages in the kids' play area at Love Field.
A climb-on airplane in the kids' play area.
A basket of peanuts in the Southwest Airlines bag claim office.
The "Sky" sculpture by Brower Hatcher and Marly Rogers has a diameter of 70 feet.
Some of the Texas-themed souvenirs for sale at Dallas Love Field.
Several shops at Dallas Love Field sell stick ponies.

"Medium" airports

1. Buffalo (BUF), 814

2. Indianapolis (IND), 811

3. Fort Myers, Florida (RSW), 810

4. Sacramento (SMF), 805

5. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG), 804

6. Jacksonville, Florida (JAX), 803

7. Pittsburgh (PIT), 801

TODAY IN THE SKYPittsburgh Airport honors Fred Rogers with red cardigans and shoelaces

8. Albuquerque (ABQ), 797

9. Columbus, Ohio (CMH), 789

Average for "Medium" airports: 789

10. Hollywood/Burbank, California (BUR), 788

11. Raleigh/Durham (RDU), 787

12. Omaha, Nebraska (OMA), 786

13. West Palm Beach (PBI), 785

13. San Antonio (SAT), 785

15. Anchorage (ANC), 784

16. Ontario, California (ONT), 783

17. Hartford/Bradley, Connecticut (BDL), 782

18. Milwaukee (MKE), 778

19. Cleveland (CLE), 769

20. San Jose, California (SJC), 767

21. Kahului/Maui, Hawaii (OGG), 757

TODAY IN THE SKYPittsburgh's resurgent airport plans sleek new $1 billion terminal

Pittsburgh airport plans $1 billion renovation project
This rendering shows what could be a new $1.1 billion landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. The renderings show “early conceptual designs” for the facility.
This rendering shows the “departures curb” that could be part of a new $1.1 billion landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. The renderings show “early conceptual designs” for the facility.
This rendering shows the aerial perspective of what could a new $1.1 billion landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. The renderings show “early conceptual designs” for the facility.
This rendering shows the “atrium area” that could be part of a new $1.1 billion landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. The renderings show “early conceptual designs” for the facility.
This rendering shows the “check-in and landside commercial area” that could be part of a new $1.1 billion landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. The renderings show “early conceptual designs” for the facility.
This rendering shows the atrium, as seen from the security checkpoint area, that could be part of a new $1.1 billion landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. The renderings show “early conceptual designs” for the facility.
This rendering shows the “meeter/greater area” that could be part of a new $1.1 billion landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. The renderings show “early conceptual designs” for the facility.
This rendering shows the “baggage reclaim area” that could be part of a new $1.1 billion landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. The renderings show “early conceptual designs” for the facility.
This rendering shows a bridge to a parking garage that could be part of a new $1.1 billion landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. The renderings show “early conceptual designs” for the facility.
This rendering shows the rental car center area that could be part of a new $1.1 billion landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. The renderings show “early conceptual designs” for the facility.
