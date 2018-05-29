On Sunday, Ellicott City's second 1-in-1,000-year rainstorm in two years killed one man and devastated the quaint old mill town, located about 13 miles west of Baltimore.

Photos taken after the flood showed the rubble and ruin of the city's main street, a historic stretch of shops and restaurants that's now a wreckage of mud, crumpled cars and splintered building facades.

More than eight inches of rain Sunday triggered the disaster.

"They got several inches of rain per hour," AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada said. "The area only averages about four inches of rain for all of May. Ellicott City got two months of rain in two hours."

Many in the city that sits near the Patapsco River say the area was reborn after the July 2016 floods, which gutted more than 50 businesses and caused about $22 million in damage.

But after Sunday’s storm, the future of this historic downtown is up in the air and some shop owners question whether to rebuild.

Nathan Sowers, owner of the River House Pizza Co., an outdoor eatery in the old mill town’s business district, said that after all the hard work rebuilding from the 2016 flood, he’s feeling a bit overwhelmed at attempting yet another comeback.

“We’ll see. It takes a lot of money and a lot of time, a lot of energy. We’ll just have to assess it,” he said.

Contributing: John Bacon, USA TODAY; Associated Press

