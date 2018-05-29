Photos: Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas is finally complete The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has the largest casino in the Caribbean. 01 / 11 The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has the largest casino in the Caribbean. 01 / 11

Baha Mar, the newest casino and resort complex in the Caribbean region, is finally complete.

The final of the three hotels planned for the development in Nassau in the Bahamas will welcome its first guests on June 1.

Rosewood Baha Mar had its ribbon cutting last week.

Baha Mar now has three hotel brands on-site: Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar.

The complex now offers 2,300 rooms, suites and villas.

The completion of Baha Mar has been years in the making. Its previous owners declared bankruptcy and the project was stalled. It is about five miles from the famed Atlantis on Paradise Island, also in the Bahamas.

The complex has more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges. There is beachfront property, spas, art and culture, a state-of-the-art Performing Arts and Convention Center, the Burwash International Baha Mar Racquet Club and the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Signature Royal Blue golf course.

“This spring marks a momentous occasion as the resort destination of Baha Mar marks its full completion,” says Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar.

The $4.2 billion project is now operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited.

